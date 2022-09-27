Classroom of the Elite season 3 is scheduled to be released in 2023

Along with announcing the release window for the second season of Classroom of the Elite, the official trailer, which was released on March 6, 2022, also unveiled that the broadcast for season 3 was confirmed for 2023. Fans of the series were confused, presuming that the second installment would be a 2-cour broadcast, but it was eventually disclosed that the sequel would be released individually as seasons 2 and 3.

Classroom of the Elite concluded season 2 with a massive cliffhanger, showing the recently introduced character Arisu Sakayanagi declaring war against Kiyotaka Ayanokouji up front. Fans are completely baffled by how she suddenly became the only person who knew about his past and his connection with the White Room, and they now eagerly await the release of season 3.

Everything to know about Classroom of the Elite Season 3

From where Classroom of the Elite season 3 would take off

Unlike the first season, which covered three volumes of the original light novel, the second season spanned from volume 4 to volume 7.5, covering five volumes in total. Season 3 will take off from volume 8 and is surmised to be the last season for the Classroom of the Elite Year 1 as only a few volumes are left from the 1st Year arc of the light novel series.

As of June 2022, the Media Factory's MF Bunko J has collected the 2nd year arc into seven volumes and a short volume. The creator of the series Shogo Kinugasa and the illustrator Shunsaku Tomose are working on the 8th volume, which is announced to be released on October 25, 2022. The light novel series is on a continuum that concludes that the anime has plenty of source material to cover from.

monarch the great @OneMonarchTwo Classroom of the Elite season 3 already confirmed. Classroom of the Elite season 3 already confirmed. https://t.co/ccKtObfrIc

As the anime series has remained loyal to the chapters of the light novel, there is no doubt that season 3 will begin with Mixed Training Camp, a new Special Test for the students of ANHS, which is presumed to be more mind-bending. Moreover, by looking at the finale’s cliffhanger, it can be expected that Arisu Sakayanagi will play a crucial role in the upcoming season.

Here’s how Crunchyroll describes the story:

"Kiyotaka Ayanokoji has just enrolled at Tokyo Koudo Ikusei Senior High School, where it's said that 100% of students go on to college or find employment. But he ends up in Class 1-D, which is full of all the school's problem children.

It continues,

What's more, every month, the school awards students points with a cash value of 100,000 yen, and the classes employ a laissez-faire policy in which talking, sleeping, and even sabotage are permitted during class. One month later, Ayanokoji, Horikita, and the students of Class D learn the truth of the system in place within their school...

What is the expected release date for Classroom of the Elite season 3?

Ging-anime @kingginger95 #anime Cold as ice. Ayanokouji is cold. Cant wait for Season 3 of Classroom of the Elite. The change of lighting at end when faced with Sakayanagi. Finally hope see the fall of Kushida. He only takes Ws. #ClassroomOfTheElite #ClassroomOfTheElite S2 Good season, quality characters Cold as ice. Ayanokouji is cold. Cant wait for Season 3 of Classroom of the Elite. The change of lighting at end when faced with Sakayanagi. Finally hope see the fall of Kushida. He only takes Ws. #ClassroomOfTheElite #anime #ClassroomOfTheEliteS2 Good season, quality characters https://t.co/LBiyA0AjXs

After the finale of season 2 aired, it was expected that Shogo Kinugasa and Studio Lerche would surprise fans with the updates on season 3. Unfortunately, neither revealed anything regarding the third installment or gave a specific date other than announcing the release year of 2023.

The first season aired from July 12 to September 27, 2017, and after a four-year-long hiatus, season 2 was announced, which aired from July 4 to September 26, 2022. So by speculating on the given pattern of the previous seasons, it can be expected that season 3 will premiere in July 2023.

Readers can keep up with the latest anime and manga news as 2022 progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far