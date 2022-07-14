What is the White Room in the Classroom of the Elite?

The first season of Classroom of the Elite engulfed fans in a plethora of mysteries that weren't adequately addressed in the final episode, but season 2 offers some hope. Kiyotaka Ayanokouji’s personality also raised several questions regarding his past. It is hinted by a few individuals that Ayanokouji could’ve easily been placed in A-Class if he had applied himself.

Ayanokouji keeps his grades average on purpose and often spends most of the time monitoring others' behavioral patterns through his overwhelming perceptive skills. Everything about Ayanokouji that sets him apart from other students in Classroom of the Elite is linked to his upbringing in the White Room, a secret facility only a select few are aware of. This brings us to the next segment: what is the White Room?

Exploring the origin and evolution of the White Room in Classroom of the Elite

Representative of A-Class, Arisu Sakayanagi was the only person to coin the name White Room in the Classroom of the Elite, whilst meeting and greeting Ayanokouji in high school. The White Room is a secret establishment founded 20 years ago, and was headed by Ayankouji’s father, who is mostly known as Professor Ayanokouji.

The White Room is a secret educational institute that operates differently than a typical academic institute. The White Room aims to remove all unnecessary attributes that hinder students' intellect and make them more effective in terms of recieving knowledge. There have been 19 generations of White Roomers with each generation forming annually.

Each generation is educated by different leaders whose methods and approaches correspond to others. The most prominent generation of all time was the 4th generation, which is also known as the “Demonic Fourth Generation.” Its methods are based on individualism and are said to be harsher than those of previous generations.

Students of the 4th generation were crushed by excessive training which taught them to be individualistic. Almost everyone from this generation has given up except the White Room prodigy, Kiyotaka Ayanokouji, who excelled and breezed through the final course.

Even after successfully escaping the White Room, Ayanokouji remained unfazed and devoid of all human emotions. Although Ayanokouji believes White Room's methods are inhumane and problematic from a human rights standpoint, he believes the institute is the most efficient place in the world to raise a human to his or her full potential.

The 5th generation in particular didn’t receive the same amount of treatment as the 4th, but they also went through the same type of training, without any exclusions. However, the 5th generation of students like Takuya Yagami and Ichika Amasawa is a little complicated. Only those students who possess the same skillset as the 5th generation or an individual raised in the White Room can converse with them, without effort.

Takuya maintains a strong hostile disposition towards Ayanokouji, but Ichika on the other hand considers him to be her idol of worship. Ichika was enthralled by Ayanokouji's success story, which is why she considers him to be the most important person in her life. She will go to any length to protect Ayanokouji.

Certain individuals who have never had the need to go through arduous training in the White Room like Arisu Sakayanagi consider themselves to be perfect in all aspects. As Arisu is a natural-born prodigy in Classroom of the Elite, she carries a deep sense of hatred towards Ayanokouji, whom she deems to be a false genius because the former is aware of the latter’s upbringing in the White Room.

