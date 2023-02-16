Chainsaw Man x Nikke collaboration announces release date

Wednesday, February 15, 2023, saw the announcement of a collaboration between the Chainsaw Man franchise and the mobile game Goddess of Victory: Nikke. The game is a third-person shooter with role-playing aspects and is free to play via major app stores but comes with in-app purchases and microtransactions.

The game is currently available on Android, iOS, and windows, running on the Unity engine used in smash-hit video games such as Cuphead and Beat Saber. The upcoming Chainsaw Man collaboration seems to be the series’ first major cross-franchise promotional endeavor, featuring Aki Hayakawa, Power, Himeno, and Denji in the announcement video.

Chainsaw Man yet again collaborates with smash-hit mobile game, cementing its presence in the industry

Shonenleaks @sh0nenleaks Promotional video for the collaboration between CHAINSAW MAN and the shooter video game NIKKE. The event begins on February 22. Promotional video for the collaboration between CHAINSAW MAN and the shooter video game NIKKE. The event begins on February 22. https://t.co/CUJJZy0liK

In addition to the characters seen in the announcement video, it’s confirmed that Makima will also be a playable character once the Nikke and Chainsaw Man collaboration goes live.

The in-game launch date is set to begin on February 22, 2023, and will run through March 14, 2023. In addition to playable characters Makima and Himeno, Denji and Aki will guide players through the collaboration’s unique story campaign.

A PC release was also announced alongside the collaboration event, making it a momentous day of news for the smash-hit mobile game. The collaboration trailer shows both Himeno and Power using their Devil abilities, hinting that players will be able to use the signature Devil abilities of Himeno and Makima in-game.

The Nikke game was released on mobile devices in 2022 and puts players in charge of a squad comprising up to five members, referred to as the eponymous Nikkes. The Nikkes are artificial soldiers created by humanity to reclaim the surface of Earth from a mechanical alien force that drove humans underground.

The game has unfortunately drawn controversy for its emphasis on exaggerated character physics. An advertising campaign seemingly showing a player lusting over the Nikkes was also subject to widespread criticism. As a game with an anime art style, such faults are to be expected but deserve appropriate criticism.

The game plays like a cover-based shooter, which tasks players with defeating several waves of enemies on each stage, culminating in a much tougher boss battle. The ideal strategy involves constantly swapping out squadmates to best use their strengths. Players can also level up squadmates in between missions to improve combat potential.

Meanwhile, Chainsaw Man recently released its 120th chapter and announced English language release dates for its 12th and 13th compilation volumes. The series also concluded the first cour of its anime adaptation in late December 2022. The second cour is widely expected to be announced at MAPPA Stage 2023 and a premiere by the Summer 2023 season.

