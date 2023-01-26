5 best flagship smartphones to play Goddess of Victory: Nikke

Goddess of Victory: Nikke has become an extremely popular game in the action RPG genre ever since its release. Although RPGs like these don’t need a lot of APU horsepower to be played well, and can be easily enjoyed even on mid-range phones, the best way to experience them is on smartphones with flagship specifications.

The great thing about the Goddess of Victory game is that even though it is an action RPG, the controls are easy and require minimal input from the player. It is based on a post-apocalyptic world where humans have been forced to take shelter underground due to mechanized aliens and their invasion.

To counter this threat, humans developed artificial soldier units called Nikkes. Ridding the world of invasion and reclaiming the surface forms the crux of the gameplay and the story. One can play with multiple characters at a time while actively switching between them.

In this article, we’ve compiled a list of five flagship devices to enjoy the Goddess of Victory at the best possible settings and high frames per second. Let’s take a look.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, OnePlus 11, and 3 other flagship smartphones to enjoy Goddess of Victory: Nikke

1) Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (for $600)

IP rating IP 52 Processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Storage type UFS 3.1 Screen refresh rate 144 Hz Battery 4610 mAh, 125 W charging

Ever since Motorola made a comeback, fans have been ecstatic over their return to the flagship and budget flagship category. Going along those lines, the Edge 30 Ultra is an ideal choice to enjoy the Goddess of Victory for a few reasons.

One reason is that the phone is cheaper and still offers flagship performance at the price with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Similar to ROG Phones, Motorola is equipping high refresh rate displays on their devices.

Another reason why the Edge 30 Ultra is a bargain for the price is the extremely clean and light software experience, which is so well-optimized that the device provides higher battery endurance than even bigger-battery phones. Finally, it is well-equipped with fast RAM and storage to bring out the best from the device.

2) OnePlus 11 (rumored to be $669)

IP rating IP 52 Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Screen refresh rate 120 Hz Storage type UFS 4.0 Battery 5000 mAh, 100 W charging

The only unreleased phone on this list, but will be available shortly in February, is the OnePlus 11. The reason it is shaping up to be a great flagship phone is because of the processor.

Since its release in China, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has seen an incredible performance bump in gaming and such tasks over last year’s 8 Gen 1. OnePlus has also brought back the alert slider while providing a 100 W fast-charging 5000 mAh battery.

Moreover, the OnePlus 11 also comes with the latest UFS 4.0 storage for blazing fast loading and transition times in games. Even though the S23 Ultra and the iQOO 11 have similar specifications, the problem is the pricing for the former and regional-exclusivity for the latter. This is where the OnePlus 11 will fill the gap and bring out an incredible performance in Goddess of Victory.

3) Asus ROG Phone 6 (for $679)

IP rating IPX4 Processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Storage type UFS 3.1 Screen refresh rate 165 Hz Battery 6000 mAh, 65 W charging

There is no better smartphone to game on than the ROG series from Asus, especially the ROG Phone 6. This is simply because the company makes a dedicated lineup for gaming with tailor-made cooling for optimal heat and performance management.

Equipped with a revised 8 Gen 1, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the phone is capable of smooth and fast gameplay in Goddess of Victory: Nikke.

The device also comes with a high refresh rate display and ultrasonic air triggers that act as tactile variants, similar to what is found on controllers. Furthermore, having a UFS 3.1 storage and an amply fast RAM ensures snappy performance always.

4) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max (for $1099.99)

IP rating IP 68 Processor A16 Bionic Storage type NVMe type Screen refresh rate 120 Hz Battery 4323 mAh, 15 W magsafe charging

If ROG Phones are dedicated to gaming, then the iPhones, and especially the 14 series, are the most powerful SoCs in the world. Their single-core and multi-core benchmarks are unmatched to this day in Geekbench tests. With A16 Bionics, ample amount of RAM, and a capable and fast NVMe-based storage, the 14 Pro Max flies past any intensive game or application.

Furthermore, titles like Goddess of Victory will run better on iPhones simply because the developers need to work less to optimize games for iOS. The only downside to gaming on iPhones is the lack of a dedicated cooling solution, which may shorten the total gameplay time a bit.

5) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (for $1299)

IP rating IP 68 Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Storage type UFS 3.1 Screen refresh rate 120 Hz Battery 5000 mAh, 45 W charging

Despite the entire lineup of the S22 series of phones using the same processor, the reason for recommending the more expensive model is that it also offers significantly better battery life. This is crucial for gaming on smartphones. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on the Ultra is a beast of an SoC that is capable of a smooth 60 FPS even at QHD resolution.

Moreover, Samsung has optimized the chipset well to not overheat during heavy gaming. But it is worth noting that there is some throttling on the SoC after a while. Combined with fast RAM and an equally fast storage, load times and transitions are a breeze. Goddess of Victory: Nikke should run smoothly on the S22 Ultra.

Naturally, this is not the ultimate and definitive list of flagships to best enjoy the Goddess of Victory title, but rather a list of reliable devices present in the current market.

Thus, it is difficult to make a bad purchase decision when considering these phones. Not only are the aforementioned smartphones great for gaming, but they are all-in-one powerhouses for day-to-day usage as well.

