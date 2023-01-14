5 best flagship phones to play Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile in 2023

The upcoming game Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will be best enjoyed on a flagship phone. Going into 2023, a lot of excellent flagship phones are available. Some of them were released in the latter part of 2022, while some are due to release in Q1 and Q2 of 2023.

Players await the release of Warzone Mobile with baited breath. This is partly down to COD's massive success in mobile gaming over the last few years. Whether it's playing with friends in PvP, or in groups of random players around the world, having a top-tier phone guarantees excellent performance at even the highest possible settings.

In this article, we'll enlist five flagship phones to best enjoy Warzone Mobile. Let's take a look.

Note: The list is unranked and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 best phones to play Warzone Mobile at maximum performance and fidelity

1) OnePlus 11 5G (rumored price $669)

IP rating IP 52 Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Screen refresh rate 120 Hz Storage type UFS 4.0 Battery 5000 mAh, 100 W charging

The OnePlus 11 launched in China on January 4 and is awaiting global release in the first week of February. Since its release, the device has managed to garner a lot of attention thanks to its blazing fast internals, like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, UFS 4.0 storage technology, and due to it being significantly cheaper than the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Games like Warzone Mobile will have no issue in touching more than 60 fps even at the highest possible settings. As for thermal performance, the 8 Gen 2 uses TSMC foundry and is based on 4 nm architecture. Thus, thermal throttling and overheating won't be an issue anymore. Upon launch, the OnePlus 11 5G stands well enough to become a favored gaming phone.

2) Motorola Edge 30 Ultra ($689.50)

IP rating IP 52 Processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Storage type UFS 3.1 Screen refresh rate 144 Hz Battery 4610 mAh, 125 W charging

With Motorola’s resurgence, it is now evident that you don’t need an absolute premium device to game on. Granted that most of the phones on this list are close to $1000 or even higher, but not the Edge 30 Ultra. In fact, for a much lesser price, gamers will get a device that is well optimized and can play Warzone Mobile longer and better.

Motorola has used stock-Android to power their latest flagship. Even though the battery is smaller than the competition at 4610 mAh, the optimization is done incredibly well. The device easily outlasts most of the pricier $1000 flagship gaming phones. A refresh rate of 144 Hz makes gaming even smoother.

3) Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate ($949)

IP rating IPX4 Processor Dimensity 9000+ Storage type UFS 3.1 Screen refresh rate 165 Hz Battery 6000 mAh, 65 W charging

In recent times, there is perhaps no other phone as focused on gaming as the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate. It’s one of the few devices to have a dedicated vapor chamber to cool those hot internals. It is thus no surprise that, equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000+, it delivers an easy 60 fps at the highest settings with ease.

An FPS game like the upcoming Warzone Mobile should easily be able to attain 60 fps at high and even ultra settings. On top of this, Asus has provided a 6000 mAh battery that makes it one of the highest endurance gaming flagships phones out there.

4) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max ($1099.99)

IP rating IP 68 Processor A16 Bionic Storage type NVMe type Screen refresh rate 120 Hz Battery 4323 mAh, 15 W magsafe charging

What does a new and upcoming AAA mobile game like Warzone Mobile need to run at maximum settings and high fps? The answer, of course, is a capable APU. In modern smartphone scenarios, no processor is more powerful than Apple’s A16 bionic. Whatever be the title, the iPhone 14 Pro Max absolutely slays it.

Although Apple does not provide a dedicated cooling solution to their pro line-up, the phone can hold on to high levels of gaming output for quite a while before it starts heating up and throttling performance.

5) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (rumored price $1299)

IP rating IP 68 Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Storage type UFS 4.0 Screen refresh rate 120 Hz Battery 5000 mAh, 45 W charging

The S22 Ultra is one of the fastest phones on the market. Unsurprisingly, according to the leaks thus far, the S23 Ultra will surpass it in performance by at least 15-20%. This is all thanks to the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, Samsung’s One UI 5, and its optimizations.

The S23 Ultra could possibly see its launch in Q1 of 2023, making it one of the best phones to enjoy the upcoming Warzone Mobile from Call of Duty. Gamers can also look forward to an incredibly useful software and productivity-focused tablet-like design that this upcoming device will possess.

These aren’t the only flagship phones that will be able to run Warzone Mobile well. Rather, these are a few that are incredibly powerful and efficient, and some of them are available at lower prices than their costlier competitors. With the upcoming 8 Gen 2 chip-powered phones from Qualcomm, 2023 looks set to be a good year for mobile gaming.

