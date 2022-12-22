What is the best gaming laptop of 2022?

2022 has been a good year for gamers. Not only did we see a lot of gaming components being released, but the year also gave us brilliant gaming laptops. Many gamers prefer a gaming laptop's portability over making and maintaining a dedicated PC. With creatively designed thermal solutions, gaming laptops have come a long way, from overheating gimmicks to reliable gaming machines.

Perhaps gaming laptops are so popular thanks to the middle ground that they offer between a console’s portability and a PC’s sheer raw power. Another reason these devices are so sought after is that any computer that can run modern games effortlessly can efficiently perform the trickiest of computing tasks. This makes a gaming laptop an all-around device to own.

Note: The opinion reflects the views of the writer.

Razer Blade 15 is the best gaming laptop of 2022 because its specifications slay any game, even at 4k

Razer offers this laptop in multiple configurations. You can choose from a Core i7 or a power-hungry but powerful Core i9. It should be noted that Razer builds the chassis of Razer 15 using aluminum parts milled from a CNC machine. That design and build quality commitment level is rarely seen in other OEMs.

Razer also offers an ultra-fast DDR5 16 GB memory option in this model that can run up to 4800 MTs. That's 1600 MTs more than the DDR4 memory. This enables quick loading times in applications and also allows one to squeeze out all the fps from GPU and CPU. Regarding graphics performance, the Razer 15 gaming laptop offers 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti as two powerful options.

While the 3070 Ti can easily slay any AAA game at 1440p resolution, the 3080 Ti is a beast of a 4K card. These GPU options even enable the use of ray tracing. Furthermore, Razer has implemented a gorgeously accurate 360 Hz refresh rate screen, with a response time of as low as 2 ms. The sRGB color gamut is also up to 100%.

Furthermore, Razer has also introduced an OLED screen in this model with a resolution reaching 4K. This is specially built for people who desire graphical fidelity, color depth, and accuracy above anything else.

Ground-breaking vapour chamber cooling and other unique aspects of hardware

Razer has employed a vapour chamber cooling to keep the thermals in check while squeezing out every last performance drop from the device. The vapour chamber uses a coolant liquid that evaporates and condenses to transfer heat out of the system.

Razer has designed the heat exchanger fins to be extremely thin at 0.075 mm each. This allows the placement of a multitude of fins, thus increasing heat dissipation significantly.

Razer has also improved the keyboard while providing individual RGB lighting on each key. The keyboard is more tactile and feels better to type on. As for ports, Razer provides a USB-C port, HDMI 2.1 port, a Type-A USB, and a UHS-II card reader slot. There is no shortage of connectivity.

The trackpad is also made of glass with Microsoft Precision Touchpad support that enhances the smoothness and precision of gestures while reducing random misfires.

Performance is comparable to PCs

With the CPU mentioned above and GPU options, ultra-fast RAM, and an NVMe SSD, this gaming laptop can crush games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Call of Duty, and plenty of other AAA titles with ease. As multiple benchmark tests show, the Razer 15 can easily reach 60 fps at maximum settings on 1440p and even attain 40+ fps on a lot of titles at 4K.

Gamers who love the portability of gaming laptops, and don’t want to sacrifice the performance of a PC, will admire this premium gaming laptop. Although the price of admission is hefty, the laptop can easily last for at least four years before newer AAA titles make it look ancient and outdated. By then, it would be time to upgrade your device anyway.

