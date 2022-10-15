5 advantages of using gaming PC over console (2022)

If you have plans to get a system for gaming, the decision between a gaming PC and a console can be a tough one. Both offer different benefits, and the ideal way to go would just be to have both systems on your desk. That, however, is not the most economical option.

Investing in a gaming PC offers a variety of perks that allow the user to do much more than just play games. A computer is versatile and not only offers people a platform for gaming but is also capable of carrying out various tasks. This includes video editing, graphic designing, and more. It can also be used as an entertainment hub.

Furthermore, the PC market is slowly recovering from the blow dealt to it by the semiconductor shortage, and there's never been a better time to buy a gaming computer.

Gaming PC provides more benefits compared to consoles

1) Many choices of input

Xbox Gamepad, DualShock 4, and Razer Mamba (Image by Sportskeeda)

Just about any controller, gamepad, keyboard, arcade stick, or mouse is compatible with computers. Users have the freedom to use whichever input device they want. Moreover, gamers can also hot-swap these peripherals in most games. For example, in GTA 5, players can use a mouse and keyboard for shooting and a controller for driving and flying.

Sony DualSense, Xbox Elite Series 2, Stadia Controller, Switch Pro Controller, Razer Panthera Joystick, and more are all supported by gaming computers these days. Gamers can also choose between plugging in their preferred device via a wire or using it wirelessly through Bluetooth. In comparison, consoles are only compatible with the controller they come with, which is made by the manufacturer of the system.

2) Longevity with upgrades

Various parts can be upgraded or replaced (Image via u/TIK_GT/Reddit)

Users can upgrade their gaming PC whenever they want or need to. This makes computers more future-proof than a specific generation of consoles. Over time, as games become more graphically demanding, PC users can simply upgrade their graphics card and see a drastic improvement in performance.

Also, if a part of the computer stops working properly, users can replace it with a new one instead of having to replace the whole system. This is rarely possible for consoles. The outcome of the Xbox 360's Red Ring of Death is a prime example here, which saw many gamers discarding it and going for a new device. Luckily, a PC can last for many years through upgrades.

3) Customizability

A custom gaming PC openly attached to the wall (Image via YouTube/Bro Cooling)

Gaming PC owners have the privilege to fully personalize their gaming setup to the greatest extent. In most cases, one computer will not be identical to another because of the wide variety of options available with regard to every single component. Gaming cabinets, types of cooling, motherboards, GPUs, cables, and RAM are all items that can be mixed and matched to create a unique gaming PC.

Users have even more freedom when it comes to customizing gaming setups on an external level. There are different types of keyboards, mice, mousepads, and more that can be connected to the computer with RGB lighting. RGB strips can also be put around the desk to add more pizzazz to the setup. Consoles can't offer the same level of customization as gaming PCs.

4) Most number of playable games

The Xbox app for PC (Image via Microsoft)

Steam is the biggest gaming store on PC and has more than 50,000 games listed, and that's only one store. Moreover, video games have been released for computers since the last century, most of which can still be played on modern PCs, courtesy of backward compatibility.

In the last few years, console-exclusive titles have started to become available on computers as well. For example, PlayStation exclusives such as God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Marvel's Spider-Man, and more have come to PC. All Xbox-exclusive games are also available on Windows. This means that computers have the most number of playable titles.

5) Free online gaming

PlayStation Plus is a requirement for online gaming on a Sony console (Image via Sony)

On consoles, users have to pay an "entertainment tax" for online multiplayer gaming, which has been the norm since the 2000s. This was started by Microsoft when the company made online gaming paid on the original Xbox instead of free, which worked well for the company. Subsequently, Sony followed this practice for its devices.

Today, all console gamers have to pay for online gaming. PlayStation players have to subscribe to PS Plus, Nintendo players have to subscribe to the Nintendo Switch Online service, and Xbox players have to possess the Xbox Game Pass. All of these services have an average cost of $9.99 per month. On the flip side, online gaming on computers has always been free, and there are no plans to change that.

Poll : 0 votes