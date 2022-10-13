5 biggest disadvantages of a gaming laptop

Gaming laptops are identical to other portable computers/laptops in almost every way. However, unlike those devices, they are made with the goal of providing superior performance for a range of games. This has been achieved by cramming as many premium components into its small chassis as possible.

While they have undoubtedly changed the industry, gaming laptops cost a lot more than their standard counterparts. Additionally, they are less durable, have a shorter lifespan, and are more challenging to fix. There are numerous disadvantages to consider before buying a gaming laptop, and this article examines each one.

Note: This article is purely subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Short period of relevance, very limited customizability, and 3 other major shortcomings of a gaming laptop

1) Very poor and costly repairability

It can be really challenging to repair a gaming laptop when several of its key components are broken. It should be noted that a sizable portion of these devices includes motherboard-welded components. Therefore, if the CPU, RAM, or storage device is damaged, an individual replacement is not an option.

Sometimes, you need to replace every part of the laptop in order to keep using it. After the replacement, the device's screen and accessories will be the only things left.

It may be feasible to repair the device, but in most cases, purchasing a new laptop is a better investment. Additionally, if you consider that these devices are already more expensive than average, they will have a significant effect on your budget.

2) Short period of relevance

Those who own gaming laptops will inevitably need to get a new device in the future. This is because it won't be possible to quickly switch out the components for a more modern configuration, which is easily obtainable on a gaming desktop computer.

For instance, you may upgrade the processor, alter the graphics card, or add more RAM to a gaming desktop computer. However, this is often not possible on a gaming laptop, which means it will probably become outdated sooner.

3) Lower performance compared to their desktop counterparts

The same components of a desktop computer may be included in a laptop but in a different configuration. Despite having the same name, these components are typically altered to fit on a laptop. As a result, producers frequently make certain compromises.

For instance, the RTX 3070 graphics card is available for laptops, but this does not mean that it performs as well as the RTX 3070 on desktops. The laptop version is significantly smaller and has a lower wattage if you look at its structure, construction, and design. This has been done to keep it from overheating and using a lot of power, thereby resulting in lower overall performance.

4) Very limited customizability compared to desktop computers

You can pick the parts that suit your tastes when purchasing a desktop computer. There are a ton of options available for CPUs, motherboards, video cards, RAM memory, and storage devices.

However, when it comes to laptops for gaming, you must accept the factory-installed specifications, even if there are variations in terms of models. There is no scope to get a bespoke system based on your needs.

5) Way more expensive

This may be one of the most glaring drawbacks of these devices. The fact that they are portable and have small drives greatly increases their cost.

A desktop computer might cost 20% to 30% less than a gaming laptop with the same functionality. A good gaming laptop that offers decent value will be difficult to find if you're on a tight budget.

Poll : 0 votes