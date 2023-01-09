Is the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra worth buying in 2023?

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra was released in September 2022, and like most other Motorola devices, it makes a discreet presence amidst the buzz of flashy smartphones. Motorola's consistent services and quality products have made it one of the most established brands.

The brand has steadily held ground in the competitive smartphone market with new releases such as the Motorola Edge Plus and Motorola Edge 30 Pro. The Edge 30 Ultra is a mid-to-high-range smartphone that costs around INR 60K and comes with most of the standard specs.

Specs and performance of Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Here are a few known specifications of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra:

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Specs

Release Date September 2022 Display P-OLED, 1080 x 2400, with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen Size 6.67 inches Weight 198.5g SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (dual Stand-by) Storage 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants RAM 8GB, 12GB OS Android 12, upgradable to Android 13 Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2 USB USB Type-C 3.1, OTG, DisplayPort 1.4 Audio Jack NA Rear Camera Triple Camera: 200MP primary, 50MP wide, 12MP depth Front Camera Single Camera: 60MP Battery Li-Po 4610 mAh, non-removable Charging 125W wired, 50W wireless, 10W reverse wireless Miscellaneous Under display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity sensor, compass

With smartphone devices, it makes sense to weigh the pros and cons for an informative overview. This helps get the gist of the features for quick comparisons rather than drawing out elongated details.

That said, let's look at a few pros and cons of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra:

Pros

Display

The Edge 30 Ultra has a high-performance P-OLED display with approximately 395ppi density, producing rich color outputs at 1080x2400 resolution.

Online streaming platforms like YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon Prime can be experienced in full HDR on the 6.67-inch screen. The smartphone's refresh rate clocks around 144Hz, producing smooth frame rates for high-end gaming.

Operating System

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra offers a smooth, near-stock Android experience with Android 12 that is upgradable to Android 13. Tedious advertisements pop up from time to time on other operating systems such as MIUI, ColorOS, and Funtouch OS, to name a few, which users don't have to deal with here.

The lack of bloatware keeps background processes to a minimum and conserves battery life via smart battery optimizations. Your app requirements are almost entirely up to you. This means you can get what you need from the Playstore for free and not worry about unwanted apps that come with the system.

Camera

One of the major highlights of this release is the triple camera set offered on the back and the 60MP selfie camera. The 200MP wide camera angle produces rich images under ample lighting. It may not be the best on the market, but it is still pretty decent, considering Motorola's improvements to its image-processing AI.

The selfie camera features an impressive 60MP lens, with several modes integrated to produce quality selfies. Video capturing can be achieved in full HD with several aspect ratios. Variable frame rates can help with decent motion capture, and the AI’s image stabilization takes care of the rest.

Chipset

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra sports Qualcomm’s robust Snapdagron 8+ Gen 1. The octa-core processor offers a lag-free experience, even for heavy games like Call Of Duty Mobile, PUBG, and Apex Legends. The CPU clocks at around 3.2Hz, and coupled with the 12GB RAM variant, produces seamless performance even under high settings.

Build

Another reason this smartphone is a good choice is because of its build quality. Mounted on an aluminum frame, the back and front of the device are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The body has undergone rigorous lab tests and promises to escape with light scratches if dropped. Unless mistaken for a baseball, your device should do fine falling out of pockets and off tables.

Charging

The Edge 30 Ultra comes with 125W super fast wired charging, and the battery needs under half an hour to top off. A 50 W wireless charging is also provided, which can charge up the smartphone within an hour. In comparison, most mid-range smartphones offer 60-70W wired charging.

Cons

Battery size

With excessive amounts of time spent online with gaming and media usage, smartphones must cope with power requirements and maintain a delicate balance between performance and battery life.

The Edge 30 Ultra packs a 4160mAh battery with barely enough power to keep the device running at medium to high performance throughout the day. Then again, power consumption will depend on the user and their needs. Though fast charging can compensate for this, the battery capacity leaves us wanting more.

Low-light images

The 200MP camera is the biggest hype with this device. While it takes ultra-rich photos and records high-definition videos with impressive stabilization, night photography lacks quality.

Anything with ample lighting and daylight photography is fine, but considering its 200MP camera, the device still needs improvements to produce smooth images, minimize grains, and increase color vividness.

Water resistance

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is not really impressive in its water resistance, with IP52-rated waterproofing indicated on the brand's official website. For a phone costing nearly INR 60K, the water and dust resistance is lower than competitors within its price range.

Price

Initially, the base model with the 128GB variant started off at INR 55K, which was somewhat overkill considering the specifications. Other than the 200MP camera, other features can be found in some of its competitors, like the Samsung Galaxy S22. This makes the Edge 30 Ultra a pricey proposition.

Conclusion

Considering the pros and cons, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is a decent smartphone in 2023. The hardware and software are sustainable enough to stay on par with other devices. Security updates and software patches have also been promised periodically at their discretion. However, given the specs, the phone is a little heavy on the pocket when compared to its competitors.

Before buying this massive powerhouse, it is advised to consider all options and factors. If a powerful camera or high-performance gaming device with superfast charging and a Pixel-like experience is what you are looking for, then the Edge 30 Ultra is worth it. You can get it from Amazon (for US and international customers).

