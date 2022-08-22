10 anime characters who pretend to be kind but are evil

Some of the characters in the anime universe aren’t blessed with supernatural powers or attain prowess in combat. However, these individuals wouldn’t consider themselves weak. They mostly rely on using their manipulative and deceptive persona in subduing their victims.

Using their meticulously crafted facade, these individuals can get away with almost anything. Due to their benevolent disposition and jovial demeanor, people around them never had the need to question their integrity. For these individuals, it is easy to earn the trust of anyone they want to.

From Mami to Johan, 10 anime characters who deceived everyone with their kind facade

10) Mami Nanami (Anime: Rent-a-Girlfriend)

Mami Nanami, as seen in the anime Rent-a-Girlfriend (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Mami is exceptional in putting up a jovial and friendly persona that attracts people. But behind her friendly persona, she is a sociopath who is conniving and selfish. Despite voluntarily breaking up with Kazuya, she still keeps tabs on who he is in a relationship with and the rest of his everyday activities.

Mami was shocked to see Kazuya in a relationship with a beautiful girl months after their break-up and all she wanted was to pull them apart. Even after getting to know that Kazuya’s girlfriend, Mizuhara Chizuru is just a rental girlfriend, she still doesn't want to let him be. Mami even tried to manipulate Kazuya’s feelings by kissing him and inviting him to her place, despite knowing he was in a relationship.

9) Gaku Yashiro (Anime: ERASED)

Gaku Yashiro, as seen in the anime ERASED (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The elementary teacher of primary five, Gaku Yahisro is loved by his students, as he is kind to them and helps them whenever they need him. He even tends to go overboard by staying up late in school to surprise and celebrate his students' birthdays. But in reality, he is a sadistic psychopath who loves to kill people.

What makes Gaku different from other murderers is that he is very methodical, as before killing anyone he ensures two conditions are met: the first condition is that he must find a person to frame, and the second, the victim must be alone. Gaku also strongly adheres to the Spider’s Thread Theory, which is why he killed those he saw had a spider thread above their heads.

8) Malty S Melromarc/Bitch (Anime: Rising of the Shield Hero)

The major antagonist of the Rising of the Shield Hero, who commonly goes by the name Bitch, is a rancorous psychopath. She often puts a friendly and flirtatious disposition in front of the newcomers. Bitch has a myriad of negative traits that make her the evilest person alive. Being an exceptional actress, she plays the victim card well and can easily fool people by appearing emotional.

Even the protagonist of the series, Naofumi Iwatani, gets himself trapped in her deception and is framed for physically abusing her. Bitch is also a pathological liar, which is why she was able to fight back the spell implanted in her to force her to speak the truth. Her manipulative prowess is such that she can pull a few strings from the shadows and unleash havoc whenever she desires.

7) Yuno Gasai (Anime: Mirai Nikki)

Yuno Gasai, as seen in the anime Mirai Nikki (Image via asread.)

The only person far away from Yuno’s wrath is Yukiteru Amano, who is well aware of her murderous intent. Yukiteru is the only person in the world who could keep Yuno’s insanity in check. Although Yuno retains an ambiguous personality around Yukiteru, she is mostly sweet and shy and is also very protective of him.

Due to her psychotic level of devotion towards Yukiteru, she won’t back off from resorting to violence if anyone posed a threat to his existence. However, Yuno once stopped herself from killing her target after Yukiteru called her his girlfriend. Yuno has a crippling fear of losing Yukiteru, which is why she is always ready to break all boundaries of madness when it comes to her and the latter's survival.

6) Flare Arlgrande/Freia (Anime: Redo of a Healer)

Flare Arlgrande, as seen in the anime Redo of the Healer (Image via TNK)

For the people of the Jioral Kingdom, Flare is more than just a princess and a Magic Hero, as people hold a great sense of devotion towards her. This is due to her outward personality, where she is kind and graceful, and has garnered a lot of praise for her bewitching charm. In reality, Flare is a narcissistic self-centered person with a superiority complex due to her royal status.

Flare is also a sadistic individual who takes great pleasure in torturing her prisoners and drugging them. Flare tormented the protagonist of the series, Keyaru, and afflicted him with as much pain as humanely possible. She even forced him to do tricks like a real dog. Even after being brainwashed by Keyaru’s magic, she still retains some of her old attributes.

5) Akira Takaoka (Anime: Assassination Classroom)

Akira Takaoka as seen in Assasination Classroom (Image via Viz Media)

Akira Takaoka was appointed as the P.E teacher of Class 3-E sent by the Ministry of Defense. He immensely became popular among the students due to his kind, jovial, and helpful personality. However, he soon unveiled his true self as a sadistic drill instructor, who doesn’t see the difference between children and soldiers.

Takaoka strongly believes that the only way to earn the loyalty of a soldier is through two elements, affection and fear, divided into two ratios: 10% affection and 90% fear. The word humanity is alien to Takaoka, as he tortured his own students and broke them physically as well as mentally. After losing to one of his students, he got fired. But as he despised himself for losing to a kid, he tried to poison the entire class of Class 3-E.

4) Lust (Anime: Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Lust, as seen in the anime Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Bones)

Despite being the physical embodiment of the very sin, Lust did not display any personality traits based on her namesake, apart from attracting people by talking to them in a lascivious manner. She tricked Jean Havoc into believing that she loved him; however, all she ever wanted was to get crucial intel regarding the Amestris State Military.

Lust likes to torture people in front of their loved ones to feast on their grief and anger. She holds a great disdain towards humanity and believes that they are weak and fragile creatures who are generally foolish. Nothing gives her more pleasure than watching people suffer, as she was delighted to see the village of Liore falling into chaos.

3) Kushida Kikyo (Anime: Classroom of the Elite)

Kushida Kikyo, as seen in the anime Classroom of the Elite (Image via Lerche)

On the surface, Kushida Kikyo is the most popular girl in her class who is loved for her sweet and polite characteristics which eventually made her the idol in Class 1-D. However, after she encounters Ayanokouji who sees her real side, she is shown to possess an acrimonious persona that she keeps a secret from others. Kushida manipulates people by showing concern for them.

After Ayanokouji finds out Kushida’s true nature, she threatens him by telling everyone that he abused her physically whilst placing his hands on her chest to leave fingerprints as evidence. Suzune later revealed in a private conversion with Ayanokouji that there was someone in her elementary school days who single-handedly destroyed her entire class, and that the mystery person is none other than Kushida herself.

2) Sosuke Aizen (Anime: Bleach)

Aizen’s betraying Soul Society came as a shock to everyone as he was the most kind-hearted and forgiving person to ever exist. Aizen is a megalomanic who wants to acquire god-like feats by fusing himself with the Hogyoku, so he can open the doors of Soul King's palace to take the place of the latter and rule the three realms, appointing himself as a self-proclaimed god.

Aizen, being a depraved individual, has no concern for others' lives, as he was willing to sacrifice human souls to attain his objective. He even didn’t back off from killing his lieutenant, Momo Hinamori, who despite knowing about his wicked persona, believed he still retained integrity within himself. Aizen is also a cocky individual, who often underestimates his enemies' prowess.

1) Johan Liebert (Anime: Monster)

Johan Liebert, as seen in the anime Monster (Image via Madhouse)

The primary antagonist of Monster, Johan Liebert, has managed to pose as the good guy his entire life, where people who come across him believe him to be the most charismatic and compassionate person. Beneath his myriad of favorable traits, he harbors blood-curdling psychopathic tendencies where instead of directly killing his victims, he makes them suffer as much as possible.

Johan has a nihilistic approach to life where he believes human lives are insignificant and the only thing they can compare their existence with is “death” itself. Despite being aloof, Johan is highly skilled in forming allies, so he can manipulate them to make his bid.

