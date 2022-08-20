Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 8 review - Kazuya and Mizuhara’s another hysterical date

The hilarious interaction between Kazuya’s self-appointed girlfriend, Ruka Sarashina, and his ex-girlfriend, Mami Nanami, in the seventh episode of Rent-a-Girlfriend took the internet by storm as it was the first time they met each other.

The final moments in Episode 7 increased the level of anticipation amongst the fans about what comes next in the eighth episode after Mami follows Kazuya’s grandmother’s Twitter handle. Episode 8 of Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 is titled “Youth and Girlfriend,” and this article will briefly break down the episode by dividing it into three narratives.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 8 “Youth and Girlfriend” Highlights

Kazuya’s school uniform fantasy

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 8 kicked off with Ruka apologizing to Kazuya for how she behaved in front of Mami in a fit of rage. However, Kazuya convinced her that it was not her fault. In fact, in a way, she helped him clear things out of his mind. Kazuya surfs through the Diamond app’s interface to book Mizuhara and gets surprised after he finds out that the latter ranked up to regular class.

This time Kazuya, without getting shied away, made a special request where Mizuhara has to cosplay as a high school girl. Kazuya also sports a high school uniform so that people wouldn’t suspiciously look at them. As Mizuhara was looking very attractive in her uniform, it was hard for Kazuya to focus on what she was saying.

Kazuya gets to hug Mizuhara

Kazuya wanted a complete experience of being a boyfriend, so he asked Mizuhara to hold his hand, which she didn’t mind at all. They began their date with a churro, which Kazuya wanted to share but didn’t have the courage to ask Mizuhara. However, the latter being casual about it gave the former a bite, which made him ecstatic.

They continued their date by going to a clothing store where Mizuhara spots Sumi Sakurasawa hiding along with Kazuya. Avoiding Sumi, they both head to an arcade where Kazuya suggests that they should get their pictures taken at the photo booth, and Mizuhara goes along with the plan.

Though it was hard for Kazuya to pose as a couple, Mizuhara helped him. The former was in seventh heaven when the photo booth suggested that the couple should hug each other for the next shot. Being a shy individual, Kazuya was nervous. However, Mizuhara relieved him from the stress by hugging him.

Kazuya gets slapped

All of a sudden, Mizuhara spots two girls in the same uniform as her and tells Kazuya that they should vacate the place immediately. Unfortunately, Kazuya didn’t get to lay his hands on the photos that were taken in the photo booth. Mizuhara suggests that they should ride the Ferris wheel, but it ends up being a disaster after Kazuya trips over her and gets slapped.

Heading towards their home, they meet the woman who took their picture. The woman asked for 1000 yen for the picture, which Mizuhara deemed to be overpriced, but for Kazuya, the picture’s value was worth more than the money he was asked for. Kazuya was overjoyed when he found out that Mizuhara had a new gig where she would get to work with a new producer.

Final Thoughts:

Kazuya and Mizuhara's dates always end up being hilarious, which is why fans weren’t disappointed with the eighth episode of Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2. After the seventh episode, it was expected that Episode 8 would be all about Mami's plans getting into action, but maybe we will get to see that sometime very soon.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar