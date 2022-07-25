Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 5 release date, what to expect, and more

In Episode 4 "Night and Girlfriend" of Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2, Mami finally confronted Kazuya by asking him if he’s aware of Mizuhara’s profession. Kazuya’s unruffled reaction seemed suspicious to Mami, and he also lied about his relationship with Mizuhara being merely an experiment.

Kazuya was already overwrought with everything that happened, but his self-appointed girlfriend, Ruka Sarashina, prepared something grand that kept him awake the entire night, giving him huge dark circles. Although Kazuya tried to keep a low profile from his next-door neighbor, Mizuhara, unbeknownst to him, knows everything.

When will Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 5 be released?

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 5 titled "Birthday and Girlfriend" will be released on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 1:25 am JST. As always, Crunchyroll is streaming Season 2, and those who are new to the anime can also binge the first season. Sadly, the series is not available on streaming platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix, or Hulu.

Fans in Asia can catch the latest episodes of Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. The release time of the episode is listed below, along with the different time zones:

Pacific time: 9:25 am PDT (July 29)

Central time: 12:25 pm CDT (July 29)

Eastern time: 11:25 pm EDT (July 29)

British time: 5:25 pm BST (July 29)

Indian time: 9:55 pm IST (July 29)

European time: 1:55 am CEST (July 29)

Australian time: 6:25 pm ACDT (July 29)

Philippines time: 12:25 am PHT (July 30)

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 4 recap

Kazuya was a little scared of Mami confronting him because he knew what she was concerned about. After being asked about Mizuhara, he managed to lie by saying everything that's been going on between him and her is just research, which Mami apparently didn’t buy.

On the way back to his apartment, Kazuya met Ruka Sarashina, who wanted to cook curry for him. She purchased all the essential ingredients and even went a little overboard by nearly emptying Kazuya’s savings. After reaching his apartment, Kazuya got all red-faced seeing Ruka cooking for him.

After the duo sat down to eat, Kazuya was immensely happy with how delicious the curry was. After finishing their meals, they started watching TV shows, where Kazuya peeped into Ruka’s phone and found out she was thinking about crashing into his apartment for the night.

Witnessing Kazuya’s concern for his next-door neighbor Mizuhara, Ruka got infuriated and started talking in a loud pitch to draw attention. Later, Ruka inadvertently pulled out contraceptives which made Kazuya turn off the lights and sleep far away from Ruka.

Whilst Kazuya is having a hard time sleeping, Ruka snuggles next to him. The latter gets a little emotional and calls herself a nuisance. However, the former finally reveals how he really feels about her and much to his surprise, he has made her day.

The next morning, Ruka leaves Kazuya’s apartment and thanks him for everything on a loud pitch with the intention to again draw Mizuhara's attention, which she successfully did.

What to expect from Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 5?

As Mizuhara has heard everything, her next encounter with Kazuya in Episode 5 "Birthday and Girlfriend" will be hilarious. A short preview of the fifth episode showed Mizuhara back in action with her stage play, where she took on the role of a pink ranger.

