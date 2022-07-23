Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 4  review - Kazuya lies to Mami, Ruka wants to stay for the night

With the return of Mami Nanami in the third episode of Rent-a-Girlfriend, things are finally going to get more interesting. After successfully evading Mami by staying low in the house, Kazuya and Mizuhara think they are safe now.

However, because of her exceptional photographic memory, Mami discovered that Mizuhara was at Kazuya’s apartment by identifying a white purse. Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 4 is titled "Night and Girlfriend" and this article will briefly break down the episode into three narratives.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 4 Highlights

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 4 - Mami confronts Kazuya

Kazuya knows that Mami figured out Mizuhara’s profession, which is why he didn't sound surprised. Kazuya can’t reveal anything regarding what is going on between Mizuhara and him and Mami, because he’s aware that things would get out of control. Moreover, Kazuya is afraid that if Mami finds out that he is renting Mizuhara, he will drown in the pool of embarrassment, with the tag of a loser.

When asked about Mizuhara, Mami became suspicious of Kazuya’s frantic behavior. Moreover, the lie about research was not easy for her to digest. Although Mami figured out that the bag belonged to Mizuhara, she still can’t confirm it.

Kazuya met Ruka on his way home, who wanted to cook curry for him. The latter buys all the necessary ingredients for the dish and even goes a little overboard by getting expensive stuff, which Kazuya paid for from his pocket.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 4 - Ruka stays over at Kazuya’s apartment

With insuppressible enthusiasm, Ruka started cooking for Kazuya and even added beer to the dish to compensate for cooking wine, which panicked the latter. However, the dish turned out to be delicious and Kazuya couldn’t stop praising Ruka’s cooking skills.

After finishing their dinner, while watching a TV show, Kazuya peeped into Ruka’s phone and found out she was staying for the night. Kazuya tried to force Ruka to leave, but due to an unexpected typhoon that hit the city, she could not leave.

Ruka stays overnight, as she had initially planned, but gets infuriated by Kazuya’s concern that what if his next-door neighbor, Mizuhara, finds out about the situation. Ruka relentlessly tries to annoy Kazuya by increasing her pitch to attract Mizuhara’s attention. Lucky for Kazuya that he was able to keep his sanity in check.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 4 - Ruka and Kazuya’s awkward situation

Ruka wanted to show a picture of herself and her friend to Kaguya, but inadvertently pulled out contraceptives from her bag that she had purchased beforehand. Kazuya becomes so frightened by the situation that he simply switches off all the lights and lies down in the kitchen by wrapping himself with his blanket like a burrito.

When he tries to go to sleep, Ruka snuggles next to him. The latter tries all the possible ways to entice the former, but eventually, she breaks down and calls herself a nuisance. Ruka thinks she is inferior to Mizuhara and is not up to the standard of Kazuya.

By declining Ruka’s offer, Kazuya makes her understand that she is one of the prettiest girls he has ever seen. The latter also reveals that the former is the first person who has ever liked him and that too unconditionally. The next morning, Ruka leaves Kazuya’s apartment by thanking him loudly to draw Mizuhara’s attention. Unbeknownst to Kazuya, Mizuhara had been eavesdropping all this time.

