Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 3 release date, what to expect, and more

In Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 1 finale, Mizuhara made up her mind to leave the rental girlfriend occupation as it took a heavy toll on both her mental health and her acting career. However, things didn’t really work out for Mizuhara after she quit being a rental girlfriend for Diamond, as she needed more money to pay off her acting school fees.

Kazuya didn’t want to see Mizuhara sad, so he rented the latter for weeks. Watching Kazuya and Mizuhara back together after a long time made fans go berserk. Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 2 was all about Kazuya and Mizuhara spending their time together.

Fans were also surprised to know about Mizuhara’s past and presume there is much more to her past that is yet to be revealed.

When will Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 3 be released?

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 3 will be released on July 16, 2022. Fans around the world can watch the episode on Crunchyroll in most regions outside Asia. Currently, the series is not available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

Fans in Asia can watch the latest episodes of the rom-com series on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. The release time of the episode is listed below, along with the different time zones:

Pacific time: 11:30 am PDT

Central time: 1:30 pm CDT

Eastern time: 2:30 pm EDT

British time: 6:30 pm BST

Indian time: 7:30 pm IST

European time: 8:30 pm CEST

Australian time: 4:00 pm ACDT

Philippines time: 7:30 pm PHT

Japanese time: 3:30 am JST

What to expect from Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 3?

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 3 is titled The Return of the Girlfriend. A short preview revealed that episode 3 will pick up from where the plot was left off in the previous episode. Apparently Mizuhara lost her apartment key, and now she has no other choice but to spend the night at Kazuya's apartment.

Mami was seen knocking on Kazuya's door. So things are going to get as mad as a hatter if Mami finds Kazuya and Mizuhara under one roof.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 2 recap

After Mizuhara quit her occupation of rental girlfriend, Kazuya succumbed to his loneliness yet again. However, meeting Mizuhara after a long time revived the jovial guy within Kazuya, but when he got to know about Mizuhara's financial troubles, it made him depressed. Kazuya wanted to help and even went a little overboard by renting Mizuhara for weeks.

Later sitting in a cafe, Mizuhara tried to make Kazuya understand that she is indeed thankful for his help, but she doesn’t want to put a person in trouble who isn’t her actual boyfriend.

The words that came out of Mizuhara broke Kazuya’s heart, but everything she said was rational. Mizuhara recalled past events where Mami showed her dissatisfaction with whatever Kazuya was getting into.

Before hanging out with Mizuhara, Kazuya took permission from Ruka, which shows that he still isn't decisive enough. After the rental period ended, Mizuhara startled Kazuya by asking him if he had time to spare with her. Watching Mizuhara’s baseball skills made Kazuya’s day.

After the baseball session, Mizuhara wanted to meet her grandmother to introduce her boyfriend. Kazuya was surprised to learn that Mizuhara pulled the same trick as he did with his grandmother. After meeting Kazuya, Mizuhara’s grandmother was on cloud nine, as her granddaughter has someone who cares about her.

JW @TokushuShokan Kazuya's scenes with Sayuri though in episode 2 Kazuya's scenes with Sayuri though in episode 2 👌👌👌 https://t.co/XKXdiOhSJZ

Kazuya gets to know that Mizuhara is needy through her grandmother. Later, Kazuya promised Mizuhara’s grandmother that he loved her granddaughter and would never leave her side, no matter what.

