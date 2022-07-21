Create
Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 4 release date, what to expect and more

Ruka Sarashina as seen in Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 4 preview (Image credits: Reiji Miyajima/TMS Entertainment/Animax)
Praveen Kumar
Modified Jul 21, 2022 01:53 AM IST

The third episode of Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 was a laugh riot with a prominent character returning to the protagonist's life. With Mizuhara in his apartment and his ex-girlfriend, Mami knocking on the door, Kazuya couldn't help but pray against the perilous predicament.

Luckily, those prayers were answered, but his mental peace was short-lived as Mami figured out Mizuhara's presence inside the apartment.

As proceedings are starting to get a little chaotic, fans can’t suppress their anticipation regarding Kazuya and Mami's future.

When will Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 4 be released?

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 4 will be released on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 1:25 am JST. Fans around the world can watch the episode on Crunchyroll in most regions outside Asia. Currently, the series is not available on streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu or Amazon Prime.

Fans in Asia can watch the latest episodes of the rom-com series on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

  • Pacific time: 9:25 am PDT
  • Central time: 12:25 pm CDT
  • Eastern time: 11:25 pm EDT
  • British time: 5:25 pm BST
  • Indian time: 9:55 pm IST
  • European time: 1:55 am CEST
  • Australian time: 6:25 pm ACDT
  • Philippines time: 12:25 am PHT
  • Japanese time: 1:25 am JST

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 3 recap

Seeing Mizuhara in front of his door was surprisingly odd for Kazuya, but the sheer vortex of his thoughts left him frozen like a mannequin. Eventually, the former spoke about losing her keys, with neither the landlord nor realtor picking up her calls.

Kazuya was over the moon after presuming Mizuhara might stay for the night. However, this didn’t last for long as she wanted to access her backdoor through his verandah. However, her insistence could've led to a mishap. If it wasn’t for Kazuya, Mizuhara would’ve fallen from the building, but the situation instantly became awkward after he saved her.

Somehow Mami unexpectedly showed up knocking on the door, which made Kazuya frantic and unnerved. Along with Mizuhara, he hid from Mami and waited for a few minutes until she left.

In a rather interesting turn of events, the third episode shed light on Mami's photographic memory as she recalled having found Mizuhara's bag whilst opening the door.

Whilst the latter headed to the landlord’s house to get the keys to her apartment, Kazuya assured her and claimed that he will always be there for her.

Later, both Kazuya and Mizuhara had a short chat, opening up about their families and upbringing. The two met again the very next day, with Kazuya especially feeling overjoyed.

However, his elation didn’t last long as Mami approached him out of nowhere.

What to expect from Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 4?

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 4 is titled "Night and Girlfriend." The fourth episode will probably pick up from Mami's imminent conversation with Kazuya. Furthermore, viewers were provided a preview at the end of the third episode, which showed Ruka Sarashina buying groceries to cook for Kazuya.

Mami and Ruka will take up most of the screentime, along with the protagonist Kazuya. So, to prevent an overload of characters, fans might not get to see much of Mizuhara.

