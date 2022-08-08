Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 7 release date, what to expect, and more

In Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2, Kazuya has become more cautious in not disappointing Mizuhara. He becomes overly persistent in making amends that at a certain point Mizuhara gets annoyed. However, Kazuya has a natural way with things, like pleasing her with plum pickles as a birthday gift, which Mizuhara deemed old-fashioned, but on the other hand, loved.

The sixth episode of season two was hilarious as Kazuya never usually runs into Mizuhara in her innocent ordinary girl disguise. However, after the dramatic ending, fans can’t suppress their anticipation regarding what comes next for Kazuya and Mizuhara.

When will Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 7 be released?

Episode 7 of Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 will be released on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 1:25 am JST. The series is currently not available on popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Roku, or even Amazon Prime. However, fans around the world can watch both seasons of the series on Crunchyroll, either with a premium membership or free of cost with ads.

Muse Asia’s YouTube channel is streaming the rom-com series for fans in the Asian region. The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific time: 9:25 am PDT

Central time: 12:25 pm CDT

Eastern time: 11:25 pm EDT

British time: 5:25 pm BST

Indian time: 9:55 pm IST

European time: 1:55 am CEST

Australian time: 6:25 pm ACDT

Philippines time: 12:25 am PHT

Japanese time: 1:25 am JST

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 6 recap

Kazuya can rest easy as Mizuhara believes in him. He was so excited that he wanted to celebrate her birthday in person by renting her for the day. However, Mizuhara had already made plans to drink with her friends. Later, with Kibe, Kazuya also got invited to a party with some strangers, and unbeknownst to him, one of the strangers turned out to be Mizuhara herself.

Alucard @AlucarDono #KanojoOkarishimasu #RentaGirlfriend Kazuya cayendo mas bajo que nunca por defender a la chica que ama y Chizuru como siempre rechazándolo. Hay algo mas patético que ésto? #KanojoOkarishimasu #RentaGirlfriend Kazuya cayendo mas bajo que nunca por defender a la chica que ama y Chizuru como siempre rechazándolo. Hay algo mas patético que ésto? https://t.co/37HS2RjXf5

Kazuya was worried about Mizuhara as he didn’t know what her alcohol tolerance level was, and if things went south, she would eventually break her character. However, they both played well in keeping their relationship a secret till the end of the party. To save Mizuhara, Kazuya had to drink a lot, which is why going home for him was a difficult task.

Luckily Mizuhara came to the rescue and took Kazuya home. She comforted him while he was throwing up, and suddenly, he passed out.

What to expect from Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 7?

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 7 is titled "Ex and Girlfriend." A short preview of the next episode gave a glimpse of the upcoming events, showing Kazuya in deep trouble as Mami and Mizuhara visited his workplace. Even if Kazuya managed to handle his crush and his ex, no one could save him from the wrath of Ruka, his self-proclaimed girlfriend.

Readers can keep up with the latest anime and manga news as 2022 progresses.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das