Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 8 release date, what to expect, and more

Over time, fans have noticed that the male protagonist of Rent-a-Girlfriend, Kazuya Kinoshita, is always surrounded by bad luck. On the other hand, he is fortunate enough to always get away with everything. With the sudden reappearance of his ex-girlfriend, Mami Nanami, things are getting more complicated.

Up until now, Mami was only aware that Kazuya was dating Mizuhara Chizuru through a rental girlfriend app, fooling everyone into believing that she was his actual girlfriend. Now Mami also knows that there is another girl in Kazuya’s life who claims to be his actual girlfriend. As things get more interesting with each episode, fans are becoming impatient with what the future holds for Kazuya.

When will Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 8 be released?

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 8 will be released on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 1:25 am JST. It is a huge disappointment that streaming giants like Netflix, Roku, Hulu, and even Amazon Prime have not included Rent-a-Girlfriend in their gigantic catalog.

However, fans can heave a sigh of relief as both seasons of the series are available on Crunchyroll. They can either watch the episode free of cost with multiple ads or else they can get a premium membership with a 14-day free trial.

Muse Asia’s YouTube channel is streaming the rom-com series for fans in the Asian region. The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 7 recap

Dealing with a bad hangover, Kazuya had a hard time recalling events from the previous night. All he could remember were just some fragments of memories that showed Mizuhara in his apartment, which he presumed to be a dream. However, finding an anti-hangover supplement drink in his refrigerator assured Kazuya that Mizuhara took care of him while he was unconscious.

Kazuya was startled to see Mami at his workplace and he didn’t want her to meet Ruka as things would end up being a disaster. However, Ruka somehow figured out that Mami is Kazuya’s ex-girlfriend.

Proclaiming herself to be the proatgonist’s official girlfriend, Ruka despised Mami for showing up at his ex-boyfriend’s workplace. Later, Mami crossed paths with Mizuhara and was surprised to see the exact handbag that she saw at Kazuya’s apartment. On the same night, Mami followed the Twitter account of Kazuya’s grandmother.

What to expect from Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 8?

Episode 8 of Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 is titled “Youth and Girlfriend.” The preview teaser of the episode gave a sneak peek of the upcoming event, showing Kazuya's fingers hovering over the Diamond app interface to rent Mizuhara again.

The teaser also hinted that he has made a special cosplay request for his rental girlfriend this time, so fans might get to see Mizuhara with a different look.

