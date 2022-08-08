Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 new key visual and change in staff announced

Rising of the Shield Hero fans are elated as a new key visual has been released. There seems to be a change in the staff responsible for the upcoming season. According to reports, the director for the third season is Hitoshi Haga. He has directed a few episodes and storyboarded some of the episodes from the first season.

Fans are quite excited for the upcoming season as the staff certainly has the talent and ability to knock this season out of the park. This article will take a look at the staff for the upcoming season of Rising of the Shield Hero.

Rising of the Shield Hero season 3: New key visual and staff

Hitoshi Haga will be taking over Masato Jibo, the director of the second season of the series. He is a talented individual who was responsible for key animations in Astro Boy (2003) and directed a few episodes of the first season of Rising of the Shield Hero as well.

Keigo Koyanagi will continue as the script supervisor for the third season. He was responsible for the script in the second season and for Pet Girl of Sakurasou.

Kevin Penkins will continue his work in the third season, producing the season's music. He was also responsible for the music in Made in Abyss and Tower of God. The season will be animated in Kinema Citrus, which was responsible for the first and second season’s animation as well. This studio is responsible for the finish animation of Attack on Titan: Lost Girls and the overall production of Made in Abyss.

Rising of the Shield Hero plot

A group of ordinary men from modern-day Japan are called to the kingdom of Melomarc in order to save its people. The group, called The Four Cardinal Heroes, is tasked with saving people from Waves of Catastrophe that destroyed lands and lives. Each member of the Four Cardinal Heroes has a weapon to fight the Waves - a spear, sword, shield, and a bow.

Otaku Naofumi Iwatani is often ridiculed since he is the one who received a massive shield and does not have many offensive abilities. After a string of unfortunate events, Naofumi gets falsely accused of taking advantage of a woman and is now hated by the entire population of Melomarc.

At a later stage, Naofumi buys a demi-human, Raphtalia, who was nearly about to die. He and Raphtalia train to become stronger combatants and attempt to save the people of Melomarc from their terrible fate.

