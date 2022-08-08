Tower of God Season 2 announced, trailer revealed at Crunchyroll Expo 2022

Crunchyroll Expo 2022’s Saturday (August 7) panels saw the announcement of Tower of God Season 2, serving as a continuation to the beloved Spring 2020 anime series. Offered alongside the big news was a trailer video for the second season, as well as a new key visual for the series featuring Baam as well as another important character.

While no release window, staff, or cast information has been announced at the time of writing, many fans expect this information to arrive before the end of the year. Additionally, many readers of the series’ original manhwa peg Tower of God Season 2 as being set to cover some of their favorite parts from the series, adding further hype to the announcement.

Follow along as this article breaks down the latest Tower of God Season 2 information and briefly speculates about what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

Tower of God Season 2 announcement includes recap trailer from first season and more

Latest info

While no release date, cast, staff, or production information has been announced, fans did receive a recap trailer — the same one mentioned at the beginning of the article — from the first season accompanied by an image.

The series’ first season ended with a final shot of a seemingly older Baam looking out onto a valley, now sporting long hair and a new outfit. He’s seen wearing this outfit and this hairstyle in the latest key visual for the upcoming season, confirming somewhat of a time-skip between the events of the first season and those of the second.

The trailer seems to focus specifically on Rachel and Baam. One scene which is revisited is that of Urek Mazino’s reveal, who will become an incredibly significant figure in the series’ second and future seasons.

As for what fans can expect from Tower of God Season 2, the season's events will focus primarily on two characters, those being Baam and Wangan Ja. Ja is featured in the image next to a post-time-skip Baam, emphasizing just how substantial his role in upcoming events will be.

Fans can also expect Baam’s previous teammates, as well as Rachel, to be in the spotlight in the upcoming season. With the group choosing to ascend the Tower with Rachel as a means of honoring Baam’s wishes, fans will no doubt be excited to learn that the progression of the characters' journey will be featured in future events.

Be sure to keep up with all Tower of God Season 2 news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action information as the year goes on.

