Tower of God to go on indefinite hiatus after the release of Chapter 550

Tower of God is one of the most popular manhwas of all time that also received an anime adaptation. The ongoing series has released about 550 chapters, enthralling fans from across the world with an interesting universe and characters.

However, fans of the series may be disappointed to learn that, according to sources, the Tower of God manhwa is set to go on a hiatus. Here's a look at the details and how fans reacted to the news.

Tower of God: Series set to on an indefinite hiatus because of SIU’s health conditions

The author's physical health has been cited as the reason for the delay by the series' official Twitter handle. While no details regarding his current health condition have been revealed, fans are hoping that he will be able to recover from the issues affecting his health quickly.

The entire manga/manhwa community across the world is becoming more aware of the dangers that this work poses. While drawing might not be inherently dangerous, the sheer volume of work one is expected to dish out with tight deadlines could cause health problems. Fans are aware of Kentaro Miura’s biggest regret being the inability to finish the series before he died.

Unfortunately, the mangaka was unable to complete the series, and his health conditions only worsened. Fans are ready to wait for SIU to take as long as he wants before he resumes work. The Tower of God fanbase also hopes that the series reduces its workload, making it easier for SIU to work without jeopardizing his health.

The plot of the series so far

At the center of the series' plot is a tower capable of summoning “regulars” who are chosen ones who can ascend the tower. Twenty-Fifth Baam is a boy who only knew life inside a dark cave, a light that could not be reached, and a dirty cloth.

However, his life changed when Rachel came to him through the light. She helped the young boy learn about the outside world. However, he felt extremely sad when Rachel said that she was leaving him to climb the tower. Baam decided to follow her no matter what.

His journey to the top finally began, but he wasn't chosen by the tower. Instead, he was able to open the gates by himself, and people like him are referred to as “Irregulars.” These are people capable of changing the foundations of the aforementioned tower. The story follows his journey through the tower.

