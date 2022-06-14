10 strongest characters in Tower of God, ranked

SIU’s Tower of God manhwa is one of the most successful works to be spawned by the medium, its popularity only increasing with the recent anime adaptation. The Tower of God series is often called the One Piece of manhwa, spanning the story's scope and size comparable to Eiichiro Oda’s magnum opus.

Like One Piece, Tower of God also has some of the strongest characters in fiction present in its plethora of issues. Tower of God also has some in-story ranking systems that help identify the strongest; some arguments must be made for the strength of those unrecognized by the system.

Here are the 10 most vital characters in Tower of God, ranked from weakest to strongest.

High Rankers dominate the list of Tower of God's ten strongest characters

10) Twenty-Fifth Baam

Baam as seen in the Tower of God anime (Image Credits: SIU/Young Com, Naver Webtoon, Tower of God)

Despite being the series’ protagonist, Twenty-Fifth Baam, also known as just Baam or Jyu Viole Grace, barely squeaks in as one of the series’ ten strongest. While he may not be among the strongest in the series, his latent, prodigious power undoubtedly foreshadows his superiority and earns him inclusion here. He has even fought some Rankers and given them a run for their money.

His growth over the series is particularly astounding, going from a weak, inexperienced Irregular to someone called a monster and feared by his enemies. His Shinshu is impressive, able to use multiple forms and attack with it in many creative ways. Additionally, his foreshadowed and hinted status as almost a prophetic person further justifies his inclusion here.

9) Po Bidau Gustang

Po Bidau Gustang is regarded as the fourteenth highest Ranker in the series, but all things considered, he’s likely stronger than many of those above him. He’s incredibly feared by other powerful High Rankers associated with FUG. He is one of the Tower’s most famous Wave Controllers and the first to record Shinsu systematically.

Not much is known about his specific powers and abilities, but the reverence and fear he instills in others suggest him to be much more powerful than thus far portrayed. Combined with his intelligence and influence as a leader of the 10 Great Families, there’s little doubt he ranks as one of the series’ ten strongest.

8) Jinsung Ha

Jinsung Ha is a FUG operative best known for being Baam’s trainer during the series’ first-time skip. As a High Ranker, he’s one of the thousand strongest to clear the Tower, but his exact rank is unknown beyond being one of the top 100. Even with the heightened standards of his Ha family lineage, he’s still considered exceptionally strong.

His speed, strength, and agility are immensely high and overpowering, with his Shinsu being just as potent and strong. He’s regarded as a master of close-quarters combat and is easily one of Tower of God’s ten strongest characters.

7) Khun Maschenny Jahad

The first Princess of Jahad to be included on this list, Khun Maschenny Jahad is an incredibly powerful High Ranker wielding the Yellow May of the 13 Month Series. As a Princess of Jahad, she’s been granted a portion of the King’s power, and her assistance in capturing another Princess of Jahad implies she is one of the group’s strongest.

Her actions within the story further prove her high rank, able to clash on equal ground with Jinsung Ha while being confirmed to have been holding back. Considering her accolades and feats seen in the story, there’s little doubt she ranks as one of Tower of God’s ten strongest characters.

6) Khun Eduan

Khun Eduan is head of the Khun family, one of the 10 Great Families allied with Jahad. A Ranker has cleared the Tower by reaching its highest accessible floor, Eduan having done so with Jahad when the latter’s group first climbed the Tower.

Not only is he a Ranker, but he’s one of the top 10 strongest rankers in the series. While he’s only been seen with his powers as a teenager, the young age certainly didn’t make him feel less intimidating or powerful. He’s among the strongest in the 10 Great Families in close quarters combat, and even among them is considered to have unique Shinsu qualities and grades.

5) Arie Hon

The 5th highest Ranker in the series, Arie Hon, appropriately receives the fifth spot for strongest characters in Tower of God. He’s one of the Great Warriors who traveled the tower with Jahad when the latter first entered it and is said to be one of the Tower’s most outstanding swordsmen.

This is further proven by his encounter with Urek Mazino, where the two fought to a standstill for ten minutes. Despite acknowledging that Urek was better than him, his going toe-to-toe with a superior opponent for ten minutes further solidifies his inclusion in the series’ five strongest characters.

4) Phantaminum

Phantaminum is essentially Tower of God’s bogeyman character, almost spoken of as a myth than as a human being. Were it not for Yuri Jahad confirming her meeting the enigmatic Irregular (someone who entered the Tower from outside); fans would have no way of knowing whether he was genuine. He's said to have stormed Jahad’s castle and even confronted the King before vanishing.

While impressive, this is far from his most significant power. They are an Axis, someone who exists within the Talise Uzer Story (the overarching story and universe Tower of God takes place in) and, as such, can influence “tales” within the Talse Uzer Story. While this power is influential, it’s hard to rank him higher than a select few without actually seeing him fight.

3) Urek Mazino

Before Jahad became active again, Urek Mazino was one of the top Rankers in the series, being the top active Ranker. Lesser denizens of the tower compare his strength to Phantaminums, but this cannot be determined with the latter being inactive as of this writing.

He easily outmatches nearly everyone in the tower in relevant areas, such as strength, speed, stamina, Shinsu Control, and more. Additionally, as an Irregular, he already boasts much more power in all areas of Tower combat than those born within its walls. While not the strongest in Tower of God, he’s undoubtedly one of the top, elite few.

2) Jahad

The primary antagonist of the Tower of God, King Jahad, is the ruler of the Jahad Empire, formed after he and his group climbed to the highest currently known floor within the Tower. He’s the highest-ranked active Ranker, and third-highest overall, being revered as a God by those in the tower for his incredible strength and prevailing immortality.

Jahad is technically an Irregular, further emphasizing the power he boasts. While not much is known about his specific strengths, skills, and abilities, there’s little doubt he’s one of the strongest characters in the series overall.

1) Enryu

Finally, Enryu is regarded as the second-highest Ranker overall, being one rank above Jahad himself. An Irregular who was the first to enter the Tower during Jahad’s rule, his nickname “Administrator Murderer” instantly proves just how powerful the enigmatic force can be.

His powers are significant enough to kill a Floor Administrator, having done so to the 43rd-floor administrator upon entering the Tower. Despite being almost as mysterious as Phantaminum, this achievement alone is enough to call him the strongest character in Tower of God thus far.

