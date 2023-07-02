Tower of God: Why did Rachel betray Bam? Explained

Tower of God anime, despite its negative reviews, is one of the most successful anime to be adapted from a manhwa. The anime follows the story of Bam, a boy who decides to follow his friend Rachel and climb up the tower of god. During this journey, he learns new things about the tower and comes to meet new allies as well.

While it has been some time since the Tower of God anime last aired, several fans were left confused by the final episode of the anime. In the final episode, Rachel and Bam were about to progress higher up the tower when Rachel pushed Bam out of the bubble. Fans have since wondered what the reason behind it might be, and it seems that Rachel pushed Bam to fulfill a pact that she had made with Headon.

Why did Rachel push Bam out of the bubble in Tower of God?

Rachel pushing Bam in Tower of God (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

Tower of God's Rachel betrayed Bam out of jealousy and envy. She had always dreamed of climbing up the tower and gazing at the stars as she was afraid of the dark. However, when she finally set forth on her journey, the tower did not open for her. It was only after Bam decided to follow her when the tower opened and she happened to slip in.

Upon entering the first floor of the tower, she met Headon, the caretaker of the tower. He informed her that she wasn't a chosen one, and thus, wasn't meant to climb up the tower. Upon realizing the truth, Rachel was crushed by the reality. She had hoped to climb up the tower to get away from the darkness, but realized that she wasn't meant to achieve that dream.

Headon and Rachel in Tower of God (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

As she was trying to deal with the realization she was hit with, her utter desperation of wanting a chance at greatness became evident. At that very moment, to make matters worse, she happened to see Bam, the boy she left back at the Hole, clear the impossible test set by Headon with ease.

Upon his arrival, Headon declared Bam as the “birth of a savior.” This incident made Rachel angry and worsened her envy, as her ugliness became evident to Headon. However, this helped the tower's caretaker realize that Rachel wanted to be the special person in her story, the star that would shine the brightest. Hence, he took this opportunity to give her a task.

Bam as seen in the anime (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

Seeing Rachel on her knees begging, prepared to do anything to climb up the Tower, Headon gave her a choice. She could either abandon her dream of climbing up the Tower and go back into the Hole for the rest of her life or she could kill Bam and be granted access to the Tower of God. Considering her intense anger and envy, which made her feel powerless, she decided to take up on Headon's deal.

Thus, Rachel decided to betray Bam. When both of them were traveling together in the bubble, Rachel pushed him outside into the water, hoping to kill him. While she believed that he was dead and told others that he died during the task, Bam had actually survived and was planning to climb up the Tower again.

