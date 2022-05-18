10 anime characters everyone loved to see fail

Every anime series tends to have characters that seemingly every fan wants to see fail. Sometimes, these are protagonists who are simply beyond redemption.

More predominantly, however, these types of anime characters are villains who give viewers plenty of reasons to root against them. Anime villains such as Naruto’s Orochimaru and Dragon Ball Z’s Frieza fit perfectly into this image.

Here are ten anime characters that everyone loved to see fail.

Big Three antagonists dominate list of anime characters viewers loved to see fail

1) Rachel (Tower of God)

Rachel as seen in Tower of God (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

Tower of God’s Rachel is an incredibly interesting and unique anime character, with even the source material not yet having made her motives 100% clear. In the anime’s first season, fans saw Rachel become paralyzed and need Bam’s assistance to traverse the Tower’s levels.

In the final episodes, however, it’s revealed that she faked her injury in order to kill Bam by pushing him into an ocean of Shinsu, where he would perish. However, he survived the assassination attempt, much to the pleasure of fans everywhere. Even happier were fans upon realizing that Rachel failed in the one task she had during the first season.

2) Donquixote Doflamingo (One Piece)

Doflamingo as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece’s Donquixote Doflamingo is referred to by many as the best antagonist in the anime series so far. His evil, maniacal ways are backed by an incredibly deep character, with so many ups and downs in his life which led him to the point fans see him at.

When Luffy defeated him during the Dressrosa arc, fans were incredibly relieved to see the psychopathic Shichibukai lose everything he had worked for. It was one of the most satisfying defeats in One Piece and likely will be for quite some time.

3) Light (Death Note)

Light Yagami as seen in Death Note (Image via Madhouse Studios)

Death Note’s protagonist Light Yagami is a somewhat divisive anime character, in everything from his goals and motivations to his actions along the way. His questionable, mass-punishing of humanity’s evildoers certainly raises eyebrows from many viewers of the smash-hit series.

While there are some who loved his evil methods and goals, the vast majority of Death Note fans wanted to see the series’ protagonist fail. When Near, successor to L, finally finishes what the former started and corners Yagami, it was an incredibly satisfying and rewarding moment for fans.

4) Orochimaru (Naruto)

Orochimaru as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Orochimaru, on the other hand, is a character nearly everyone hated from his initial introduction in the original Naruto series. His debut sees him lay waste to the Hidden Leaf village, intent on obtaining retribution against former sensei Hiruzen Sarutobi, the Third Hokage.

While he does succeed in ending the Third Hokage’s life, Orochimaru’s revenge doesn’t end in a clean getaway. He loses the use of his arms and, as a result, his precious ninjutsu, which eventually forces him to forgo making Sasuke his next host. This domino effect of failure is incredibly satisfying for fans to see, especially once fully resolved in Naruto: Shippuden.

5) Sosuke Aizen (Bleach)

Sosuke Aizen as seen in Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach’s Sosuke Aizen is portrayed as a malevolent, cunning, and clever anime antagonist from the minute his betrayal plot is revealed. His grand plan was beautifully executed and is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the series.

Eventually, when trying to take over the human world, Bleach protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki is finally able to surpass him in combat and take him down. This successfully foils Aizen’s long-standing plan, which was incredibly rewarding for fans who’d watched him manipulate and use everyone around him up to this point.

6) Frieza (Dragon Ball Z)

Frieza as seen in Dragon Ball Z (Image via Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Z’s Frieza is, arguably, the original, universally hated anime antagonist. His run in Dragon Ball Z provides no redeeming qualities for him, showcasing his slaughter of Namekian men, women, and children throughout the Namek saga.

His more sadistic side comes out when combatting the Z Fighters as well, particularly when he impales Krillin and sadistically tortures Vegeta to near death. When Goku does finally go Super Saiyan and leave the intergalactic tyrant for dead, it’s an exciting and happy moment for fans to watch and relish in.

7) Danzo Shimura (Naruto: Shippuden)

Danzo as seen in Naruto: Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Similarly, Danzo Shimura from Naruto: Shippuden is another universally hated anime antagonist. There’s almost nothing redeeming about him, whether from the moment he’s introduced or as more and more details of his past actions and current goals are revealed.

While Sasuke’s reception by the audience is somewhat lukewarm at this point in the story, he’s the lovable favorite in his conflict with the temporary Sixth Hokage. Seeing him kill the latter in retribution for the Uchiha clan is incredibly satisfying to fans, who feel that one of the true evils of the shinobi world was thankfully eliminated.

8) Shou Tucker (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Shou Tucker as seen in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Studio Bones)

Shou Tucker from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood made an incredibly short appearance in the series, yet successfully got every fan to hate him in that time. Arguably, he’s the most universally hated anime character on this list, with no redeeming qualities about him.

Tucker’s sin is turning his daughter and her dog into a chimera in a sick and twisted bid to retain his state alchemy license. When it was revealed that this was also the fate of his late wife, fans lost all potential love for the evildoer and were absolutely ecstatic to see him caught in the act. Even better is his death, which comes very quickly after, making fans even happier.

9) Bertholdt Hoover (Attack on Titan)

Bertholdt as seen in the Attack on Titan anime (Image via Wit Studios)

Attack on Titan’s Bertholdt Hoover and Reiner Braun were initially fan-favorites in the anime series. Their demeanor, aesthetic, and overall outlooks were incredibly attractive to fans, naturally drawing viewers in. As a result, their reveal as traitors and being the Colossal and Armored Titans was incredibly shocking and jarring for fans.

The following season, fans finally saw the two meet the Survey Corps in battle in Shiganshina District, and while Reiner escaped with his life, Bertholdt wasn’t so lucky. Seeing Bertholdt defeated and eaten by Pure Titan Armin Arlert is incredibly satisfying to fans, who simultaneously see an antagonist’s penance further the life of a fan favorite.

10) Zagred (Black Clover)

Zagred as seen in the Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Black Clover’s Zagred is the first devil that fans encounter in the series, being a very dislikable antagonist as more and more is learned about him. He’s undoubtedly one of the most cunning enemies in the anime series, having orchestrated the war between humans and elves, which led to the latter group becoming nearly extinct.

Seeing Yuno and Asta defeat the dastardly devil is very rewarding for fans, both in seeing Zagred’s retribution as well as being shown how powerful the former two are. Very few liked this anime antagonist, and even fewer were displeased to see him fail in such spectacular fashion.

