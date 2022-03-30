10 Marvel Universe inventors who can rival Frieza from Dragon Ball, ranked

Much like Dragon Ball is home to some of the best hand-to-hand fighters in fiction, the Marvel Universe boasts some of its most brilliant minds. From Reed Richards to Peter Parker to the infamous Tony Stark, there are characters whose inventions allow them to rival nearly anyone.

Dragon Ball’s Frieza, in particular, is a level that some of these inventors can rival quite easily. Whether or not they’d be able to defeat the intergalactic tyrant is up for debate, but they would certainly give him a good fight.

Spider-Man, nine other Marvel Universe inventors can match Dragon Ball’s Frieza

10) Charles Xavier

Charles Xavier as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Known most famously as the leader of the X-Men, Charles Xavier could undoubtedly rival Dragon Ball’s Frieza. His telekinetic and telepathic powers would allow him to fight on even ground, as would his power-boosting inventions.

As an inventor and scientist, he’s also one of the Marvel Universe’s best and brightest.

9) Reed Richards

Reed Richards as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Classified as having super-genius intelligence, Reed Richards is a master scientist and inventor across several fields. His stretch-based mutant powers also give him the combat abilities he needs to match Dragon Ball’s Frieza in battle.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see him overcome the iconic Dragon Ball villain with his intellect.

8) Michael Morbius

Michael Morbius as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Michael Morbius is one of the Marvel Universe’s leading minds in biochemistry and one of its strongest inventors. His superhuman strength, reflexes, stamina, and regenerative factor are all key powers that allow him to rival Dragon Ball’s Frieza.

While not the most ingenious inventor on this list, he’s undoubtedly one of the most well-rounded in brains and brawn.

7) Norman Osborn

Norman Osborn as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Speaking of well-rounded brainiacs and fighters, Normal Osborn is one of the best examples of this within the Marvel Universe. His intelligence is classified as gifted, and thanks to the Goblin Formula, he gained superhuman strength, speed, and reflexes to boot.

All of this combines into someone who no doubt can rival Dragon Ball’s Frieza.

6) Otto Octavius

Otto Octavius as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

As a pure human, Otto’s superhuman intelligence easily positions him as one of the Marvel Universe’s most brilliant inventors, yet his strength isn’t impressive. However, when equipped with his signature tentacles, Dok Ock becomes a force to be reckoned with as someone with a crafty brain and the brawn to support it.

There’s little doubt he could rival Frieza in a fight.

5) Peter Parker

Peter Parker as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Known to the world as Spider-Man, Peter Parker is one of the brightest minds in the entire Marvel Universe. While his intelligence isn’t the best, he’s also one of the most well-rounded present between brains and brawn.

His powers give him superhuman strength, speed, and reflexes, even anticipating danger before it comes. These abilities combine with his exceptional intellect to create a fighter even Frieza should be afraid of.

4) Hank McCoy

Hank McCoy as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

The Marvel Universe Wiki classifies Henry “Hank” McCoy as “one of the eight smartest people globally,” referencing his Earth-616 variant. Clearly, his genius is exceptional, and his physiological mutation gives him superhuman speed, strength, durability, and regeneration.

Top it off with expertise in hand-to-hand combat, and there’s little doubt McCoy could rival Dragon Ball’s Frieza.

3) Bruce Banner

Bruce Banner as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Bruce Banner is an interesting case when it comes to assessing his power against Frieza. In his human form, he’s undoubtedly one of the Marvel Universe’s most brilliant minds, classified as having super-genius intelligence. Yet his power is incredibly lacking, making him one of the Universe’s weakest in human form.

On the other hand, his Hulk form is one of the strongest characters in Marvel, yet his intelligence and rationality disappear. In this form, he could undoubtedly defeat Dragon Ball’s Frieza if he can avoid being outsmarted.

He’d likely need a lot of prep time and a plan in human form, but it’s a safe assumption he could still come up with a way to rival Frieza.

2) Tony Stark

Tony Stark as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Arguably the most iconic Marvel Universe character, Tony Stark is also one of its strongest and brightest. His intelligence is classified as super-genius, displayed in his being not only smart but clever and crafty on and off the battlefield.

When donning his Iron Man armor, he becomes one of, if not the most, well-rounded fighters and someone who can easily rival Dragon Ball’s Frieza.

1) Victor von Doom

Victor von Doom as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Last, and certainly not least, is Victor von Doom, whose most dangerous weapon is often cited as his super-genius intellect. In addition, he has peak human conditioning, is an expert in martial arts, and has many different mystical powers that are difficult to counter.

Without a doubt, he’s the Marvel Universe’s strongest inventor and the most difficult Marvel rival for Dragon Ball’s Frieza.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer