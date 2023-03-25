Tower of God season 2 expected release date, where to watch, plot, and more

Tower of God season 2 is one of the most awaited sequels of 2023. With its debut, the series garnered a lot of praise and became one of the most highly lauded dark-fantasy manhwa adaptations. The anime premiered on April 1, 2020, and concluded on June 24, 2020, boasting 13 episodes. Due to the good reception from fans and critics, the series was anticipated to be renewed for a second season.

Two years later, on August 7, 2022, Tower of God Season 2 was announced to be under production at the industry panel at Crunchyroll Expo 2022. The streaming giant also announced that it would include the sequel subsequently. However, Crunchyroll and Telecom Animation Films have yet to disclose the exact release date of the sequel.

Tower of God Season 2 will see Ban getting back on his feet to continue his journey

Neither the creator SIU nor the production house Telecom Animation Film has revealed anything significantly related to the release of Tower of God season 2. However, given how the sequel was announced to be under production in late 2022, fans can expect to see Ban continuing his journey to climb the Tower around the fall of 2023.

The release window is just a mere speculation since the series ran for only one season, and there are no release date patterns to surmise an expected release date for Tower of God season 2. The creator and the staff behind the series will expectedly disclose the sequel's premiere and additional details soon.

Due to the hype surrounding Tower of God season 2, the creator, SIU, released a special illustration along with a message addressing the fans:

"It seems like season 1 of the animation just came out yesterday, but now I'll have a chance to see all of you again through season 2! I'm so grateful to all of the anime production staff as well as the readers, and I can't wait to see how season 2 turns out. Thank you as always for all your support!"

Ha Jinsung @lolzarrro Season 2 of the Tower of God anime finally gonna be feeding the fans with daddy issues. Love to see it. Season 2 of the Tower of God anime finally gonna be feeding the fans with daddy issues. Love to see it. https://t.co/Bp2v2tD05i

Meanwhile, Tower of God fans and newcomers to the series can binge the anime on Crunchyroll for free. Since the free services of Crunchyroll come with many advertisements, viewers can subscribe to Fan and Mega Fan, two of the premium subscriptions of the streaming platform, to enjoy the series without any interruptions. New subscribers to Crunchyroll can get a 14-day free trial of the platform’s premium version.

Crunchyroll will stream Tower of God season 2 in territories including North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

More about Tower of God

Here’s how Crunchyroll describes the plot of Tower of God:

"Reach the top, and everything will be yours. At the top of the tower exists everything in this world, and all of it can be yours. You can become a god. This is the story of the beginning and the end of Rachel, the girl who climbed the tower so she could see the stars, and Bam, the boy who needed nothing but her."

月 ⛩ Urek Mazino @UrekMazinoBaby 🏽 Nothing but great animes coming back in October and now we got Tower Of God season 2 announcement. Life is good Nothing but great animes coming back in October and now we got Tower Of God season 2 announcement. Life is good 🙏🏽 https://t.co/s0AoxXVH3x

SIU’s Tower of God, one of the most popular South Korean Manhwa, was released as a webtoon on Naver Webtoon on June 13, 2010. Due to the manhwa's skyrocketing popularity, the anime has collected 4.5 billion views worldwide. In addition, Tower of God was the first webtoon ever to receive English translations via Line Webtoon in July 2014.

As of November 23, 2022, the series was collected into eleven volumes. Soon after dropping the most recent volume, SIU decided to take a break from work, which resulted in Tower of God being on a hiatus for over a year. Surprisingly, the creator has made a comeback by releasing six chapters at once, meaning the anime has enough source material for the upcoming sequels.

