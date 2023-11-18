Tower of God season 2 announces July 2024 release date via new trailer

Tower of God season 2 is all set to be released in July 2024, as the official team recently took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to release the trailer. The trailer had snippets from the manhwa, featuring the protagonist, Twenty-Fifth Bam, and other deuteragonists who will be returning to the second installment of the anime adaptation.

It features some of the most iconic moments from the manhwa as well as the dangers faced by the characters as they ascend the Tower.

Tower of God season 2 seems to have an improved and updated art style, based on what can be seen in the key visual. It highlights one of the main characters of the series, Ja Wangnan. Alongside him, appears to be Yeo Yihwa, the direct descendant of the Yeon family.

Tower of God season 2 streaming details and additional news

As stated earlier, Tower of God season 2 will be making its debut sometime in July 2024. When the anime adaptation of the popular manhwa releases, fans can stream the episodes on Crunchyroll.

This anime streaming platform will most likely simulcast the episodes shortly after the original version is broadcast in Japan. The aforementioned streaming platform will offer the English-subtitled version of Tower of God season 2 episodes.

It is noteworthy to mention that the streams will not be available for free. Fans will have to avail of the streaming platform’s paid services to access the latest episodes of the anime adaptation. Furthermore fans present in North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania, Middle East, and the CIS can access the latest episode of Tower of God.

Fans from across the world traveling to Anime NYC 2023 will also have a few things to look forward to. As per the news article published on the anime and manhwa series’ website, fans can expect additional information from the respective panel with regards to Tower of God season 2.

A brief of look at the plot of Tower of God

A still from the anime adaptation of Tower of God (Image via SIU/Telecom Animation Film)

In the series, lies a tower that is known to call out the chosen ones. The chosen ones are known as “Regulars” and upon ascending this tower, they are granted anything that their heart desires.

The protagonist of the series is Twenty-Fifth Bam. He is someone who hasn’t seen anything other than a cave, an extremely dirty cloth, and a stream of light that he could never reach.

His entire worldview turns upside down when he comes in contact with Rachel. They become good friends, but she soon needs to leave him in order to ascend the Tower of God. Choosing to follow her and ascend the Tower, Bam becomes one among the “Irregulars” who force open the gates that once welcomed only the chosen ones.

