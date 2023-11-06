Anime Con NYC 2023: Timings, Venue, Guests, and more

With Anime Con NYC 2023 just weeks away from opening its doors to attendees, fan excitement for the convention and all its guests, panels, and more is reaching an all-time high. While the event is one of the relatively smaller ones from the yearly anime and manga convention circuit, it’s nevertheless an exciting venue with plenty to look forward to.

Likewise, with Crunchyroll officially collaborating with Anime Con NYC 2023, many fans are anticipating news to come on the second round of the Crunchyroll Originals anime series. Arguably the most popular and highly-anticipated of these series is Tower of God, which announced its second season as being in production last year.

In any case, it’s clear that there’s plenty to get excited about and do at Anime Con NYC 203, so much so that it’s almost to the degree of being overwhelming and overstimulating. Thankfully, there are some clear highlights to the coming event, which include appearances from legendary voice actors, anime studio heads, and more.

Anime Con NYC 2023 set to feature appearances from Kikunosuke Toya, Kana Ichinose, Studio TRIGGER, and more

Timings, Venue, and Transport Access

The Javitz Center is the home of Anime Con NYC 2023 and has been the convention's home for several years (Image via ABC7 New York)

As mentioned above, the Anime Con NYC 2023 event is just weeks, or even days, away from the time of this article’s writing. The three-day event is set to last from Friday, November 17, 2023 through that Sunday, November 19. On Friday, the convention will last from 2PM to 8PM Eastern Standard Time, with Saturday and Sunday both seeing festivities start at 10AM. However, the convention will end at 7PM on Saturday, and end at 4PM on Sunday.

The convention will be held at the Javits Convention Center, which is in the Hell’s Kitchen and Chelsea neighborhoods of New York City’s Manhattan borough. The street address for the convention is 445 11th Avenue, New York, NY, 10001. The convention center is easily accessible by subway or by car to accommodate those traveling there in varying ways. Public transportation such as buses will also be running in the convention’s area.

Exhibitions and Vendors

Expand Tweet

Several notable Exhibitions and Vendors are set to attend the Anime Con NYC 2023 event. The most notable of these include Bandai Namco Amusement and Bandai Namco Filmworks, Aniplex of America, Hidive, Hololive Production, Hulu, and more.

Guests

Expand Tweet

At the time of this article’s writing, the convention’s website has 50 guests announced. These include voice actors, VTubers, animation studio staff, and more. Some highlights include Japanese voice actors Kana Ichinose, Kikunosuke Toya, Moe Kahara, English voice actors Erica Mendez, Laura Post, Zach Aguilar, and more.

The full list of currently announced guests for the convention is as follows:

Achy Bright

Akihiro Nishino

Atsushi Abe

Ayunda Risu

Fuwawa and Mococo Abyssgard

George Wada

Hiro Kaburagi

Hiromi Wakabayashi

Hiroyuki Imaishi

Hitoshi Ito

Hoshimachi Suisei

Imigimuru

Kana Ichinose

Kazuki Ura

Kenn

Kikunosuke Toya

Kobo Kanaeru

Kore Yamazaki

Koseki Bijou

Kyohei Shimpuku

Lynn

Moe Kahara

Moona Hoshinova

Mori Calliope

Nerissa Ravencroft

Pavolia Reine

Ryoya Arisawa

Shingo Adachi

Shiori Novella

Shou Komura

Sleepy-C

Yoshifumi Tozuka

Abby Trott

Bryce Papenbrook

Chsitine Marie Cabanos

DJ Taylor Senpai

Drawfee

Erica Mendez

Gillian Conahan

Honeyhippi

Jonah Scott

Laura Post

Max Mittelman

Olivia Hack

Paladins of Cosplay

Ray Chase

Ricco Fajardo

Robbie Daymond

Sarah Natochenny

Shao Dow

Stella Chuu

Tha Black Bob Ross

Zach Aguilar

Zeno Robinson

Be sure to keep up with all Anime Con NYC 2023 news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

