Tekken is one of the most popular franchises in the fighting genre. Developed by Bandai Namco, the eighth entry in this iconic series will arrive in Spring 2024. Although there is no specific release date for Tekken 8 as of now, the given timeline for its arrival isn't unreasonably distant. While there isn't any confirmation about the release window from Bandai Namco, the topic was addressed in one of their Q&A sessions with investors during the final quarter of the last fiscal year.

This article looks into the game's release window, as hinted by Bandai Namco.

Tekken 8 release window hinted at by Bandai Namco during investor meet

Earlier this year, during an investor meeting, Bandai Namc spoke about the titles they would be working on during the 2023 financial year. The developers emphasized their focus on delivering Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon in association with FromSoftware, the creators of Elden Ring.

While they mentioned they would be working on titles in the Tekken series during the said financial year, it's evident that this includes the eighth installment in the franchise, considering Tekken 7 went live almost 8 years ago, in 2015.

The text in the Q&A document (as revealed by ResetEra) is entirely in Japanese. The segment in question has been edited for better readability and understanding (translated from Japanese):

"Q: Please tell us about the anticipated new home video game titles that you plan to release from the next fiscal year onwards."

The response was:

"Ans: From the next fiscal year onwards, new titles in the Tekken series and [titles in] joint development with FromSoftware have been decided."

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is expected to go live over the next few days. Considering the company was supposed to be working on and releasing it this year, it's highly likely that Bandai Namco's fighting game will also go live during the aforementioned time frame.

The official website, however, still does not reflect any specific release date. It has an extensive profile of some characters expected to be available in the title at launch. Considering there are a few months left in the current fiscal year, Bandai Namco should be releasing more information about their fighting game in the near future.

To make matters even more interesting, the website states that Tekken 8 will focus on a showdown between Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama, two of the most high-profile characters in the series. The eighth installment will also feature Lili, who happens to be one of the oldest characters in the entire franchise.