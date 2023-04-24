Bandai Namco reveals brand new Tekken 8 character, Lili, in latest gameplay trailer 

On April 24, 2023, Bandai Namco, the developers of Tekken 8, officially released a brand new gameplay trailer for a returning character named Lili in their upcoming game. Lili is one of the most popular characters in the previous Tekken games, and the fact that she is returning will make several fans happy. Hence, an introduction to Lili and her gameplay has been discussed briefly in this article.

Lili is often regarded as one of the most fun characters to play, and it looks like the developers are also staying true to that in Tekken 8.

Brief discussion regarding Lili and her latest gameplay trailer for Tekken 8

Lili is one of the oldest characters in the Tekken franchise. She first appeared in Tekken 5 and since then has been present in all of its iterations, including a few spin-off titles.

She is fast and agile, and her sidesteps are some of the best in the game. Her damage output is quite balanced, and she is good at carrying enemies to the wall and punishing them through powerful combos.

One crucial aspect to consider about Lili is that she is a very linear character. This means that she lacks variations in her move sets compared to other units. This does make her a perfect team for low-skilled players, but she often gets neglected in high-skilled lobbies.

Despite that, several Lili fans love to play her and make the most out of her kit in the best possible way. Her gameplay trailer for Tekken 8 does showcase hints of her linearity, but it seems much better than it used to be earlier.

Apart from that, the powerful Unreal Engine 5 system has dramatically improved her character design. Her hair is often complained about from previous titles, but it looks like it has been fixed completely.

Apart from that, her dress seems to have been changed with an even more royal look than earlier. Lastly, her pet cat also appeared in the Tekken 8 trailer, which has made Lili fans very happy.

There is no doubt Lili will be part of the starting roster for Tekken 8, and fans will get to play her as soon as the game releases in 2024.

