Bandai Namco reveals Ling Xiaoyu as brand-new Tekken 8 character in latest gameplay trailer

Bandai Namco, over the past few days, has been slowly revealing characters that will be part of its brand-new fighting game, Tekken 8. On March 29, 2023, the developers gave the spotlight to Ling Xiaoyu, who is going to feature alongside a long list of other entities in this legendary title. All details regarding this new character have been discussed briefly in this article.

There is no doubt that Xiaoyu is arguably one of the most beloved characters in the franchise. Thus, as soon as a gameplay trailer for her dropped, fans immediately started discussing how her story was going to pan out and how good she would be in combat. More information on this Ling Xiaoyu in Tekken 8 has been offered below.

Full details regarding Ling Xiaoyu in Tekken 8

Ling Xiaoyu will have a very interesting story in Tekken 8. She is from China and her dream was to build a theme park. However, in an attempt to accomplish that, she gets to learn about Heihachi Mishima and his famous martial arts school.

She eventually gets involved with the Mishima family and ends up befriending Jin Kazama. She gets extremely close to Jin, but the incidents across the various Tekken games make it very difficult for her to lead a peaceful life.

Ling Xiaoyu has been a very important character in the franchise ever since her first appearance in Tekken 3. Hence, fans can expect some serious development in terms of her story in the upcoming game.

However, what players will be most excited about is her combat prowess. As it happens, the recent gameplay trailer offered by Bandai Namco provided a brief look into how she functions. It seems that Xiaoyu is extremely agile and can take down her enemies with a multitude of high-speed attacks. Her style involves a combination of Baguazhang and Piguazhang styles from Chinese martial arts.

Xiaoyu is also regarded as the Dancing Phoenix on account of her graceful movement in fights. Hopefully, the developers will provide further details regarding this character during the Tekken World Tour 2023 event, which will begin on March 31, 2023, at EVO Japan.

Ling Xiaoyu is the tenth major character set to be added to Tekken 8 alongside the previously announced Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, Jun Kazama, Marshall Law, King, Paul Phoenix, Nina Williams, Jack-8, and Lars Alexandersson. Obviously, more units will continue to be added to the title, and those entities will be revealed throughout the rest of the year.

Tekken 8 is going to officially be released in 2024 on PC, PS5, and XBOX Series X|S.

