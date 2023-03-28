Tekken World Tour 2023 Master and Challenger Event: Start Date, Event schedule and more

On March 28, 2023, Bandai Namco officially announced the start date and other details for the famous Tekken World Tour event. As such, all the information pertaining to the event and the dates revolving around the same have been discussed in detail in this article.

The Tekken World Tour comprises a series of physical events that are held across the globe. The core objective of this event is to find out the best Tekken 7 player in the world.

That said, this might very well be the final year where Tekken 7 is played as the eighth major installment of the franchise comes out in 2024. Hence, players will be eagerly waiting to prove themselves one more time and grab the trophy for the best in the world in the current version of the game.

Full details regarding Tekken World Tour in 2023

The Master events for Tekken World Tour 2023 will begin on March 31 and the Challenger events will begin on May 20.

The schedule for the Master events for the tournament has been provided below:

Evo Japan 2023: March 31 to April 2 (Tokyo)

The MIXUP 2023 – Round 5: April 22-23 (Lyon)

Punishment 2: May 6 (La Paz)

Combo Breaker: May 26-28 (Chicago)

Battle Arena Melbourne 13: June 9-11 (Melbourne)

CEO 2023: June 23-25 (Daytona Beach, Florida)

FIGHTERS SHOWDOWN 2023: July 22-23 (Delhi)

Evo 2023 – MASTER+ Event: August 4-6 (Las Vegas)

VS Fighting XI: August 18-20 (Birmingham, UK)

It is important to remember that this year’s Master event will provide rankings to a total of 33 players. However, there will also be a Master+ event where 49 players will be provided placements along with additional rewards.

Now, when it comes to Challenger events for the tournament, the schedule has been provided below:

Paradise Game Battle: May 20-21 (Abidjan, Ivory Coast)

Slash N Dash Emirates Showdown: June 3-4 (Dubai)

Headstomper 2023: June 9-11 (Malmo, Sweden)

FV Major 2023: July 1-2 (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

Brussels Challenge Major Edition 2023: July 14-16 (Brussels, Belgium)

The Challenger event will award rankings to the top 17 players.

Lastly, in case people are confused between the two, Master events are the major tournaments that bring forth the best players from across the world. Challenger events, on the other hand, are community-held tournaments organized by the players themselves.

In any case, this will not be all as Dojo event signups are also available on the official website of the Tekken World Tour. The Dojo events are offline tournaments and are open to everyone. The points provided depend on the number of players participating in the same.

It is also important to remember that the registration for the Dojo needs to be done by the respective organizers and they need to get approval from the administrative team that manages the Esports side of Tekken. To find out more, players and organizers will need to visit the Tekken World Tour's official website.

