Bandai Namco officialy reveals Jun Kazama for Tekken 8

On March 28, 2023, Tekken 8 developers Bandai Namco, revealed a brand new character who will be joining their upcoming game. Jun Kazama is expected to arrive in the game after missing from the franchise for a while. She is the mother of Jin and the wife of Kazuya. The last time she appeared in the franchise was in Tekken Revolution (2013). Hence, players will be happy with her return. This also means that she will be returning to the core story of the upcoming title.

Details on Jun Kazama's return in Tekken 8

Jun Kazama, the mother of Jin Kazama, is currently known to be missing. In fact, her son believes that she has been killed. That doesn't seem to be the case and she might very well be alive as she is returning as a primary character in Tekken 8.

The core story of Tekken 7 showcased the death of Heihachi Mishima. Kazuya Mishima now has full control over everything and has been running riot. His son, Jin Kazama, is looking to stop that and enact revenge.

Thus, it is safe to say that there might be a connection between Jin's determination to take revenge and the return of his supposedly dead mother Jun. However, this is merely speculation.

The Tekken 8 trailer for Jun Kazama was primarily focused on her gameplay. That said, her movements and attacks look extremely smooth. Apart from her basic punch and kick attacks, she seems to have several charge attacks in her kit.

It is difficult to decipher her kit from the trailer, but it looks interesting. Her super ability also looks unique as she seems to directly attack the soul of her enemy and deal massive damage in the form of a blast.

Unfortunately, this is all that can be deciphered from the trailer. Tekken 8 is still a year away from release, and during this period, fans will hopefully get more information regarding Jun Kazama's kit along with the other units coming into the game.

More information will likely be revealed during the Tekken World Tour that is scheduled to begin on March 31, 2023.

