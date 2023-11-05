One Piece Chapter 1098: Release Date and Time, Where to Read, and More

One Piece Chapter 1098 is set to release on Monday, November 13, 2023, at 12 am JST. As Ginny and Kuma’s happy life together is seemingly disrupted by an unexpected enemy, fans are desperate to learn who has captured Ginny, and what this development will ultimately lead to.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece Chapter 1098 at the time of this article’s writing. While there are some alleged spoilers floating around, these have not been confirmed en masse by the leaker community for the series, making them dubious at best.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. This article will fully break down all currently available release information for One Piece Chapter 1098 and speculate on what to expect from the chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1098 likely to reveal Saint Jaygarcia Saturn as having targeted Ginny and Kuma

One Piece Chapter 1098 is set to release at 12 am JST on Monday, November 13, 2023. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Sunday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will see the episode become available on Monday night. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. Viz Media's website and MANGAPlus website allow readers to view the first as well as three of the latest issues in the series for free. Meanwhile, the Shonen Jump+ app is a subscription-based service granting readers access to series in their entirety.

One Piece Chapter 1098 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am on Sunday, November 12, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am on Sunday, November 12, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, November 12, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 4 pm on Sunday, November 12, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm on Sunday, November 12, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm on Sunday, November 12, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am on Monday, November 13, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:30 am on Monday, November 13, 2023

Chapter 1097 recap

Kuma's descent into machinery madness is seemingly set to begin in One Piece chapter 1098 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece Chapter 1097 began by showcasing Kuma and Ginny’s life in the Sorbet Kingdom eight years after escaping God Valley. Kuma is shown to be using his Paw-Paw Fruit powers to help heal the elderly, which in turn allows them to work to come up with the Celestial Tribute. However, like Zoro in Thriller Bark, Kuma is forced to absorb the pain so it doesn’t return to its original owners, which saddens Ginny.

Five years later, Ginny asks Kuma to marry her, but he declines for fear of repeating what happened to his family with his own family with his and Ginny’s. Three years later, the Sorbet Kingdom is in ruin due to its King’s new policy of enslaving those in the country's southern half. Kuma rebels and is thrown in jail, alongside Ginny and others who tried to rescue him. However, they’re all rescued by Dragon and Ivankov, who recruit Kuma and Ginny.

It’s then revealed that Dragon was once a part of the Marines, but left after finding no justice there. The chapter then jumped ahead eight years in time once more, revealing Ginny to have been the Revolutionary Army’s Eastern commander 14 years prior to current events. However, the chapter ends by shockingly revealing that Ginny has been captured by an unexpected enemy.

What to expect (speculative)

While still speculative, One Piece chapter 1098 seems to be setting up the reveal that Saint Jaygarcia Saturn has tracked down Kuma and kidnapped Ginny as a result. Many fans are speculating that this will be revealed as to how Ivankov is captured in Impel Down, as well as why Kuma joins the Warlords and becomes the first Pacafista.

Similarly, fans are certain that One Piece chapter 1098 will finally provide a concrete answer as to Bonney’s origins, and specifically whether or not she is Kuma and Ginny’s child. With the timing of Kuma’s flashback suggesting otherwise, fans are hoping to get a concrete answer on this question in the coming issue(s).

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

