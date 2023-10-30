One Piece episode 1082: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece episode 1082 is set to release on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 9:30 am JST. Following the reveal of Shanks’ intentions to throw his hat into the race for the series’ eponymous treasure, fans are incredibly excited to learn what the anime has in store for them.

Unfortunately, fans aren’t yet sure exactly what the upcoming episode will cover, as there is no spoiler information currently available for One Piece Episode 1082 as of writing. Nevertheless, fans are convinced that the end of the arc is imminent. Fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly anticipated episode.

One Piece episode 1082 set to reveal Shanks’ next moves following bold declaration

Release date and time, where to watch

One Piece Episode 1082 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, November 5, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday-night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 90 minutes after the episode begins airing in Japan. While Funimation is still streaming the series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s. Consequently, Crunchyroll is the overall better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 1082 is set to release on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 pm, Saturday, November 4

Eastern Standard Time: 9 pm, Saturday, November 4

Greenwich Mean Time: 2 am, Sunday, November 5

Central European Time: 3 am, Sunday, November 5

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Sunday, November 5

Philippine Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, November 5

Japanese Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, November 5

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Sunday, November 5

Episode 1081 recap

Ryokugyu is seemingly set to sacrifice Momonosuke and co for the greater good in One Piece Episode 1082 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1081 began with Shanks viewing Luffy’s latest wanted poster off the coast of Wano, when he revealed he has no intention of meeting with Luffy just yet. This was mainly due to Bartolomeo burning down one of Shanks’ flags as an ally of Luffy’s, meaning the captain had a public image to consider and maintain given this incident. However, Shanks later told Benn Beckman that it was finally time for them to claim the titular treasure.

Meanwhile, in Wano, the celebrations continued with the Straw Hats and others in the Flower Capital. However, some of the Akazaya Nine sensed the coming presence of Admiral Ryokugyu, deciding to go confront him. Ryokugyu lectured them about how their sacrifice is necessary for the good of the world at large, when suddenly Yamato appeared, outraged over Ryokugyu’s words.

Momonosuke also joined but was unable to make any meaningful contributions, eventually getting trapped and begging Yamato not to fight. The scene then shifted to Marine Headquarters, where Akainu was told that Sabo had declared war on the Celestial Dragons during the Reverie, as well as liberating Kuma but killing King Cobra. The episode ended with Sabo being called the Flame Emperor and becoming a larger symbol of revolution than even Monkey D. Dragon.

What to expect (speculative)

Despite the varied perspectives shown in the prior episode, One Piece episode 1082 will likely open up with a continuation of Akazaya Nine and co.’s fight against Ryokugyu. It’s undoubtedly the most pressing plotline, which also needs to be continued and followed up on immediately, whereas the Shanks and Akainu scenes told fans everything they needed to know.

That being said, One Piece episode 1082 could see Shanks appear once more, considering he’s near the coasts of Wano at this point. Exactly what he would do in this appearance is unclear, but at a minimum, fans can expect some sort of elaboration on his goals and next moves. While it’s certainly possible he gets involved with what’s going on in Wano now, this is somewhat unlikely considering how he’s not on the island itself.

