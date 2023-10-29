One Piece chapter 1097: Release date and time, where to read, and more

One Piece chapter 1097 is set to release on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 12 am JST. With the God Valley flashback coming to an end for now, alongside Bartholomew Kuma’s escape from the island, fans can expect the coming issue to focus on Kuma’s life with Ginny in the Sorbet Kingdom.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece chapter 1097 at the time of this article’s writing. While there are some alleged spoilers floating around, these have not been confirmed en masse by the leaker community for the series, making them dubious at best. Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue as of this article’s writing.

One Piece chapter 1097 likely to see Kuma join Revolutionary Army, possibly due to losing Ginny somehow

Release date and time, where to read

One Piece chapter 1097 is set to release at 12 am JST on Monday, November 6, 2023. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Sunday morning local release window. Some international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Monday night. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service, which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

One Piece chapter 1097 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, November 5, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, November 5, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, November 5, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 4 pm, Sunday, November 5, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, November 5, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, November 5, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, November 6, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Monday, November 6, 2023

Chapter 1096 recap

One Piece chapter 1096 began with the start of the human hunt, while Kong told Garp to head to God Valley because Roger and other pirates were also headed there. Meanwhile, Ivankov lectured to other slaves about how cruel this is, eventually revealing a plan to escape the island via the prizes of the human hunting game.

On the other hand, Ginny elaborated that what would eventually become Kaido and Kuma’s Fish-Fish and Paw-Paw Fruits could both allow them all to escape. Ginny revealed that she leaked info of the event to the world two weeks ago, which should give them the chaos they need to steal the Fruits. On queue, the Rocks and Roger Pirates showed up, with the former crew’s arrival revealing that Elder Nyon of the Kuja was once a part of the group.

Garp showed up shortly thereafter, allowing Ivankov and Kuma to steal the two Devil Fruits. While Big Mom was able to take Kaido’s before it was eaten, Kuma ate his Paw-Paw Fruit. After a confrontation with Saint Saturn, Kuma saved himself, Ginny, Ivankov, and 500 other people. He and Ginny then parted ways with Ivankov from the Sorbet Kingdom, beginning to live their own happy life there together as the issue ended.

What to expect (speculative)?

Following the conclusion of this section of the God Valley flashback, One Piece chapter 1097 is likely to begin laying the groundwork for Kuma eventually joining the Revolutionary Army. Unfortunately, it seems that this will most likely come out of tragedy regarding Ginny’s death, likely after she’s revealed to be Jewelry Bonney’s mother.

In turn, One Piece chapter 1097 should see Kuma meet Monkey D. Dragon, and reunite with Emporio Ivankov. It will, in fact, likely be Ivankov who introduces the two, possibly hearing of a tragedy within the Sorbet Kingdom and returning to check in on his friends. In any case, fans can expect Kuma’s flashback to begin progressing toward his eventual joining the Revolutionary Army.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

