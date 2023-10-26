One Piece chapter 1096: Kuma achieves his dream as Rocks vs Roger teased

One Piece chapter 1096 scanlations were released on Thursday, October 26, 2023, bringing with them an exciting unofficial look at the chapter’s fully translated dialogue. While an official translation won’t be available until Shueisha’s release of the chapter later this week, the scanlations have historically proven accurate enough to be treated as canonical material.

As a result, fans are excitedly discussing the events of One Piece chapter 1096 as if the issue were already officially released.

This is somewhat understandable, considering the exciting conclusion of this portion of the God Valley flashback as well as a major battle teased but not fully revealed in its final moments.

One Piece chapter 1096 sets up next God Valley flashback to focus on Rocks vs Roger

One Piece chapter 1096: Let the games begin

The God Valley flashback continues to kick off One Piece chapter 1096 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1096 began with the human hunting game, where there were said to be 150 rare “rabbits” to hunt and 13 super rares. The rules of the game were revealed, and the prizes were teased as well.

Garling Figarland then teased the other Holy Knights about how he would definitely win, with two of the three seen bearing a strong resemblance to children from Mother Carmel’s orphanage.

The slaves being hunted question how the Celestial Dragons can so easily do this while it's announced that they have one hour to run and hide. Kong is then seen calling Monkey D. Garp from Marine headquarters, where he tells Garp to go out to God Valley.

Garp rejects the idea, claiming that he warned about messing with Hachinosu Island and said it’s the Celestial Dragons’ fault for “poking the hive.”

One Piece chapter 1096 sees him question what they expected when they swiped the island’s “crown jewel.” Kong questions how he knows this, but Garp instead asks what he’s so worried about.

Kong reveals that Roger is on the way to the island, which instantly motivates him to go there. Meanwhile, at Hachinosu, miscellaneous pirates are seen upset over the Rocks Pirates having departed for God Valley before them.

Back at God Valley, Emporio Ivankov marvels at how many ships are on the island while lecturing some of the other 10,000 “rabbits” about how cruel this is.

He also asserts that the promise of being freed if they survive is a lie, citing past games yielding no survivors and how hope is what makes it a hunt rather than a slaughter.

One Piece chapter 1096 then reveals Garling having already scored 10 thousand points by going for a super rare “rabbit.” Meanwhile, Ivankov is freed by a shark, Fishman, biting through his chains.

Ginny then reveals that two of the Devil Fruits, which are the prizes, the Paw-Paw Fruit and the Mythical Fish-Fish Fruit, Model: Azure Dragon, can be the keys to their escape.

Ginny reveals that she’s a pro-thief and wiretapper, using the latter skills to leak this information to the outside world. She then plans to use the chaos this creates to steal the Devil Fruits, saying plenty of decoys will be needed.

Kuma volunteers since he can survive longer than most others, citing how much he would hate to see anyone die in this escape attempt.

One Piece chapter 1096: Legends clash

One Piece chapter 1096 then sees the Marines report that the Rocks Pirates are arriving on the east coast. Fans see the full crew here save for Rocks himself, revealed to be Whitebeard, the original Buckingham Stussy, Kaido, Big Mom, Shiki, Captain John, Elder Nyon, and two other unnamed individuals.

The Celestial Dragons are then seen yelling at the Marines about the Rocks Pirates making landfall, as well as how their event was leaked in the first place.

The Roger Pirates then appear on the west coast, with Roger, Scopper Gaban, and Silvers Rayleigh all preparing to fight. Garling Figarland and the other Holy Knights then prepare to fight off the coming pirate invasion.

One Piece chapter 1096 then sees Monkey D. Garp appear, officially setting the stage for the infamous God Valley Incident. Kuma and Ivankov are then seen having obtained the two Devil Fruits and preparing to eat them.

However, Big Mom stops Ivankov from eating what would eventually become Kaido’s Devil Fruit. She was thankfully unable to stop Kuma, who ate his Devil Fruit just before Saint Jaygarcia Saturn attacked him.

Saturn commented on how Kuma is the Buccaneer slave, claiming that Kuma’s only two options are to live as a slave or die.

Kuma lectures about how people can be born more or less important than others, saying he’ll use his newfound power to save as many people as he can, just like Nika.

Saturn claims this is why his people needed to be erased, as seen in Roger calling out to Rocks to stop and the latter telling him to stay out of his way.

One Piece chapter 1096 then cuts to the Sorbet Kingdom sometime later, where it’s revealed Ginny, Kuma, Ivankov, and 500 others escaped thanks to Kuma’s Devil Fruit powers.

Kuma is shown to be praying since he thinks he could’ve saved more people, while Ginny and Ivankov encourage him. The latter even calls his new hands the Hands of Liberation, which visibly touch him.

Ivankov then sets out to sea to capitalize on his new freedom, while Ginny and Kuma stay behind and make a living by chopping and selling wood.

Their life is shown to be peaceful and happy, with the two making friends as they go about their days.

The chapter ends with the two eating and crying with each other, while Kuma calls Ginny a “glutton” for eating so much, seemingly suggesting that she will become Jewelry Bonney’s mother.

One Piece chapter 1096: In summation

Despite cutting the God Valley flashback short at arguably its most exciting and crucial moment, One Piece chapter 1096 is nevertheless an enthralling installment for the series.

The reveal of how Kuma got his Devil Fruit powers, as well as his role in the God Valley Incident, is an incredibly significant and revelatory piece of information for his character arc.

The issue also shows the Rocks Pirates in their full glory, revealing Elder Nyon to have once been part of their crew.

Combined with the tease of Roger versus Rocks in the issue’s final pages, this portion of the God Valley flashback achieved everything it needed to for the immediate future while setting up major events later on.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

