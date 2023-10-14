Who is Ginny in One Piece? Is she Luffy's mother? Explored

In chapter 1095 of the One Piece manga, Five Elders member Saint Jaygarcia Saturn used his devilish transformation to overpower Jewelry Bonney, Kuma's daughter, and Sanji, who tried to protect her. Held in Saturn's clutches, Bonney remembered her father's sad past, which she was made aware of some time before.

Born in the Sorbet Kingdom, Kuma and his parents were captured by the World Government. The whole family was enslaved by the Celestial Dragon, and both Kuma's parents eventually died. Some years later, Kuma was among the slaves designed to be the prey of a human hunting game held by the Celestial Dragons in God Valley.

There, he met two other slaves, one of them being Emporio Ivankov, his future comrade in the Revolutionary Army, and the second one being a little girl named Ginny (or depending on the translation, Jinny). As she was never seen or mentioned before in the One Piece manga, fans promptly started speculating about the identity of this extroverted and irreverent teenager.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to Chapter 1096.

Who is Ginny, the little girl introduced during Bartholomew Kuma's flashback in One Piece 1095?

Kuma and Bonney (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Ginny was a friend of Ivankov, and later probably befriended Kuma too. With the two eventually becoming major members of the Revolutionary Army, one would have expected Ginny to join them in the fight to overthrow the World Government and the wicked system it fosters.

Despite the bond and common background she shared with Kuma and Ivankov, Ginny was never shown among the members of the Revolutionary Army. This makes her current condition an enigma.

Ginny is introduced while eating a piece of meat, which is interesting as Bonney's first appearance in the manga shows her doing the same exact thing. Additionally, when drawing some of the Worst Generation Supernovas as kids, One Piece author Eiichiro Oda depicted a child Bonney - needless to say - eating meat.

Bonney also was introduced in One Piece while eating meat (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Eating is a major part of Bonney's character, to the point where she became famous as "Big Eater" for her gluttony and poor table manners. The fact that Ginny is first introduced in the manga while eating, with her looks and behavior being very similar to that of Bonney, might hint at the two being linked.

Being based on Kuma's memories, the ongoing flashback is bound to revolve around the former. With this in mind, it seems strongly hinted that Ginny is Kuma's future partner and Bonney's future mother.

Admittedly, Ginny being a teenager in the same age range as Kuma, as well as having the same gluttony and light-colored hair as his daughter Bonney, are pretty significant clues in that direction. Another potential hint is the fact that the name Ginny/Jinny sounds very similar to that of Bonney.

Bartholomew Kuma (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

All things considered, this theory has solid foundations. It makes sense for Ivankov and Ginny to be Kuma's first friends, with the former becoming his brother and the latter his lover. The fact that Ivankov and Ginny seem to relate to each other as brother and sister makes the circumstance even more likely.

When Bonney infiltrated Mary Geoise in search of her father, she used her Devil Fruit powers to conceal his appearance. As she aged herself several decades, Bonney ended up looking just like Connie, the queen dowager of Sorbet Kingdom.

It's thereby possible that Ginny was Connie's daughter, and, despite being part of a royal household, was kidnapped and enslaved by the Celestial Dragons. This wouldn't be unprecedented, considering that, hadn't Sai and Leo stopped him, the vicious Saint Charlos was going to capture Shirahoshi, a Mermaid Princess.

Expand Tweet

Following the events that took place in God Valley, Ginny escaped together with Ivankov and Kuma, and eventually fell in love with the latter. Upon returning to Sorbet, they married and became the monarchs of the kingdom. In fact, for a certain time, Kuma was the king of Sorbet.

Possibly, the World Government tracked them down, which might explain why Kuma offered his services in exchange for his newly created family's freedom. Still, going under the assumption that Ginny became Kuma's lover and Bonney's mother, it remains to be explained if she is still alive, and, provided that she is, where she is now.

The starting point for Vegapunk York

Vegapunk York (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

A theory that does not contrast with the previous one but provides an explanation to the question about Ginny's fate after returning to Sorbet is the speculation according to which, the former was used to create Vegapunk York. The theory goes that when Ginny returns to Sorbet, she marries Kuma and gives birth to Bonney.

Also known as Punk-06, York is one of the six satellite bodies into which Dr Vegapunk split his consciousness. Each one of these embodies a certain aspect of his personality. York embodies Vegapunk's "greed." Interestingly, she is very gluttonous, and has freckles on her face, both traits shared by Ginny.

Expand Tweet

With the exception of Edison and Pythagoras, who seem to be robots, Vegapunk must have used a human being as a basis to create his satellites. Thus, it's possible that Ginny died and eventually became the body from which the scientist made York.

This would also explain Vegapunk's particular care for Bonney. Moreover, it would potentially account for why York decided to pursue the ambition of becoming a Celestial Dragon, even at the cost of betraying her own creator.

Assuming that the memory of her past life wasn't totally erased, she would remember her hardships compared to the luxurious life of the Celestial Dragons, and thus would wish to become one of them. While it's true that York is incredibly tall, a size that Ginny never seemed to be able to reach, Vegapunk's technology would easily explain such an issue.

The future partner of Dragon and mom of Luffy

Luffy eating (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Seeing Ginny eating meat with an irreverent smile plastered on her face, One Piece fans couldn't help but think of Luffy. Admittedly, Ginny being introduced in the series by showing the same trademark traits as Luffy could be a hint at the girl being the future mother of the main character.

Several years ago, when asked about Luffy’s mother, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda declared that she is a strong, strict, and not particularly beautiful woman. However, he was probably speaking about Curly Dadan, the woman who raised Luffy, factually acting as a mother for him and Ace.

Other than that, neither the manga nor the suppletive canon sources contain any related statement. There are several indiscretions about Oda having allegedly released information on the subject but said rumors are mostly based on mistranslations of interviews and SBS columns.

Monkey D. Dragon (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Nevertheless, Luffy is 19 years old (probably almost 20 by now) while his father, Monkey D. Dragon, is 55 years old. This means that Luffy was conceived when Dragon was 35 years old, and thus just recently founded the Revolutionary Army.

Ginny, who, 38 years ago in God Valley was a teenager, could very well be the person who became Dragon's lover and Luffy's mother. She was a close acquaintance of Ivankov, so it's definitely possible that they also met Dragon, a great friend of the latter.

During the God Valley Incident, Dragon was 17 years old. Ginny's age is unknown so far, but, based on her teenager-like appearance, she must have been no more than five years younger than him. Ivankov, who is just two years younger than Dragon, looks barely younger than Ginny.

Dragon and Ivankov in the Revolutionary Army (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

So, the timeline could match, at least if going by the assumption that Ginny met Dragon in God Valley and fell in love with him. He obviously rejected her, but a few years later they hooked up again, and this time they became a couple.

This theory would be founded on popular speculation according to which Dragon, before founding the Freedom Fighters and later the Revolutionary Army, was following the footsteps of his father Monkey D. Garp in the Navy.

As a young Navy officer, Dragon was present in God Valley, where he first met Ginny. Given his empathetic and kind-hearted behavior, Dragon likely helped her, who, in turn, remained fascinated by him. A few years later, they got together.

Expand Tweet

So far, almost nothing is known about Dragon's past, but there must have been a turning point that led him to make the life choices he made, and there's a high chance that it was the God Valley Incident.

It would definitely make sense for Dragon to meet Kuma, Ivankov, and Jinny in God Valley, with the latter falling in love with him, and the two eventually becoming a couple in the following years. However, this theory seemingly presents a major flaw.

Emporio Ivankov wasn't aware that Dragon had a family, much less a son. He only learned that upon meeting Luffy in Impel Down. Needless to say, it seems odd that Ivankov didn't know that if Dragon's lover was none other than his former slavery comrade Ginny.

Be sure to keep up with One Piece's manga, anime, and live-action as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.