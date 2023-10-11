One Piece chapter 1095 reveals the terrible truth about what Celestial Dragons did in God Valley

As per the complete spoiler summary and raw scans, One Piece 1095 will provide fans with yet another amazing issue focused on the events underway in Egghead. The chapter will feature Five Elders member Saint Jaygarcia Saturn showcasing a portion of his powers, and displaying crushing superiority over Franky, Sanji, Jewelry Bonney, and the others.

Through Bonney's flashback about her father Bartholomew Kuma's reminders, fans will also have the opportunity to delve into the lore of the series. Kuma's memories will, in fact, shed some light about what happened in God Valley, an island that mysteriously disappeared without leaving a trace 38 years before One Piece's present narration.

One Piece 1095 doesn't fully expose every detail about the God Valley Incident, but discloses its prelude, laying the groundwork for further revelations to come in the next installments of the manga. Most notably, the issue depicts the disgusting cruelty of the Celestial Dragons, who are confirmed as despicable villains.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1095.

One Piece 1095 spoilers begin to shed light on the God Valley Incident

A terrible Hunger Games-like competition held by Celestial Dragons

First mentioned in One Piece chapter 957, several decades before the present narration, the island of God Valley was the scene of an incredible battle, as Gol D. Roger unexpectedly allied with Monkey D. Garp to fight Rocks D. Xebec, the man whom the World Government feared more than anyone else.

After a fierce confrontation, the Rocks Pirates, which, other than Xebec, also included Whitebeard, Kaido, Big Mom, and Shiki, were totally defeated. Reportedly, Xebec died during the fight. Under circumstances not yet clarified, some time after the conclusion of the battle, God Valley entirely disappeared, with no trace of the island being left, as if it never existed.

The spoilers of One Piece 1095 reveal that, contrary to what most believed, God Valley wasn't located in the New World, and didn't host any Ancient Weapon or similar stuff. As per the leaks, every three years, Mary Geoise's Celestial Dragons used to organize an itinerant tournament, whose location was chosen time for time among the islands not affiliated with the World Government.

Far from being a sporting event, the tournament at hand was a barbaric human hunting competition in which the Celestial Dragons' slaves and the island's inhabitants are forced to fight. Needless to say, the vicious Celestial Dragons had fun in hunting both of those groups as if they were prey.

Among the slaves, individuals of the most varied races were present, including a child Bartholomew Kuma and his parents. Kuma and his father were part of the Buccaneer Tribe, whose members were hailed for possessing physical might akin to that of the Giants.

38 years ago, the location picked by the Celestial Dragons for their absurd game was God Valley, an island in West Blue. The rightful king of God Valley tried to dissuade the wicked nobles from their intent, but Saint Garling Figarland stepped in and mercilessly killed him.

The current leader of the World Government's Holy Knights as well as the man who most fans believe to be the father of "Red Hair" Shanks, Garling was considered by all his fellow Celestial Dragons to be the front-runner champion of the human hunting game.

A lineage of cruel nobles

Mary Geoise's Celestial Dragons (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Taking into account what was disclosed by One Piece 1095's spoilers, it appears very surprising that Roger and Garp, who, regardless of their opposed allegiances, were both clearly shown as good-hearted people, teamed up to protect the wicked Celestial Dragons. Ironically, the Rocks Pirates that they fought seem much kinder individuals than the Celestial Dragons they shielded.

The aristocratic descendants of nineteen of the Twenty Kings who joined forces against the Ancient Kingdom during the Void Century and then left their countries to live in Mary Geoise - establishing what is now known as the World Government - the Celestial Dragons are, for the most part, incredibly despicable people.

Donquixote Doflamingo was a former Celestial Dragon (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Suffice it to think about Donquixote Doflamingo, who killed his father and brother in a cold-blooded manner, and tyrannically ruled Dressrosa through a series of evil deeds and cruel manipulations. Saint Charlos and his father Saint Rosward also come to mind. Unlike Doflamingo, they lack any combat prowess, but their wickedness is more than comparable to the former.

In total defiance of human dignity, Charlos and his father were fully willing to kill other humans for fun, or to buy them as they were nothing more than objects. The newly introduced Saint Garling Figarland behaves along the same lines, as he disregards not just normal humans but even any Celestial Dragon who happened to help them.

Saint Garling Figarland (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The mighty Five Elders, also known as Warrior Gods, are Celestial Dragons, most notably the highest-ranked members of the kin. It must be noted that there are high chances that the cryptic Imu-sama, the supreme leader of the World Government, is also likely to be a Celestial Dragon.

The only "good" members of the lineage that originated from the monarchs, founders of the Ancient Alliance, were Saint Homing and Saint Mjosgard from the Donquixote Family. Sadly, both died tragically, almost to symbolize that kind-hearted Celestial Dragons can't exist.

Imu-sama and the Five Elders (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Mjosgard was brutally executed by Garling Figarland for having helped Sai and Leo to protect Mermaid Princess Shirahoshi from Saint Charlos, who had tried to kidnap her. Homing died at the hands of his own son, the same Doflamingo who would later become the despot of Dressrosa as well as a famed Warlord.

Hopefully, when One Piece will resume following the one-week break, the series will take off after the present issue, and the flashback set in God Valley will continue, explaining everything that happened in the island and clarifying what reason prompted Roger and Garp to stand up for the Celestial Dragons.

