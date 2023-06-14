Viz once again forced to correct a mistranslation (and this time in One Piece chapter 1086)

Chapter 1086 was the last issue of One Piece before a hiatus that will last until July 10, 2023. The one-month break is due to author Eiichiro Oda having eye surgery. Luckily, all recent chapters have been packed with plenty of impactful revelations about the World Government and its secrets.

The institution's major representatives, Imu and the Five Elders, were depicted as the final villains of the series. One Piece fans were also introduced to a new character, Saint Garling Figarland, a Celestial Dragon as well as the Supreme Commander of the Holy Knights.

Given the many clues in this regard, readers are speculating that Garling is the father of "Red Hair" Shanks. Viz Media, One Piece's publisher in North America, recently changed a detail in the official translation of chapter 1086, precisely with regard to Garling.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1086.

New official translation of One Piece chapter 1086 hints that Garling Figarland is even stronger than previously thought

A ruthless man who leads the Holy Knights

Saint Garling Figarland is the Supreme Commander of the Holy Knights, elite warriors who settle disputes between Celestial Dragons and perform punitive raids in rebellious kingdoms. With the other members of the group only being shown as darkened silhouettes, Garling is the first Holy Knight whose appearance and identity are fully disclosed.

Merciless towards those who defy the World Government, Garling has no pity even for his fellow Celestial Dragons, should they protect people of lower status. As seen in One Piece chapter 1086, Garling ruthlessly executed Saint Mjosgard, who helped Sai and Leo save Mermaid Princess Shirahoshi from the wicked Saint Charlos.

The latest page of the chapter showed Mjosgard bleeding profusely while crucified and probably dead. While some Celestial Dragons were celebrating under the scaffold, Garling claimed that anyone who stands up for "sub human scum" sinks even lower than that very scum.

Is Garling Figarland the father of Shanks?

It is strongly hinted that Garling and Shanks are linked (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

An old man with long pointy hair and a beard that, combined, form a crescent moon, Garling also carries a long saber that resembles Gryphon, Shanks' sword. Since its introduction in the series, fans have started assuming that Garling is closely related to the "Red Hair".

Since the release of One Piece Red, Shanks has been implied to be a former Celestial Dragon native to the Figarland family. The Five Elders linked Uta to the Figarland household based on the fact that she was known as the daughter of Shanks.

This would only make sense if Shanks is a Figarland, at least to the Five Elders' knowledge, which should be reliable, especially with regards to fellow Celestial Dragons. Garling, who is a confirmed member of the same Figarland family, may very well be Shanks' close relative, such as an uncle or even his father.

With the age difference and the fact that both are linked to the same family already being pretty significant cues, there's an even greater hint. As a one-year-old infant, Shanks was found by the Roger Pirates in God Valley, right after the major incident that happened in the same location.

Artur - Library of Ohara @newworldartur #OnePiece In Film RED, it was inferred that Shanks was a Celestial Dragon from the "Figarland Family" and was born at God Valley. In this chapter we meet St. Figarland Garling, the former King of God Valley. It's all coming together...!! In Film RED, it was inferred that Shanks was a Celestial Dragon from the "Figarland Family" and was born at God Valley. In this chapter we meet St. Figarland Garling, the former King of God Valley. It's all coming together...!! 👀 #OnePiece https://t.co/2yA5oG2l7A

Shanks, whose parents were never named, much less shown, could be the son of two Celestial Dragons. This may be just an incredible coincidence, but Garling Figarland was said to have played an important role in the God Valley incident.

So far, nothing has been confirmed, but the concurrences are too many and too significant to be ignored. Regardless of their completely different behaviors, there's a high chance that Garling Figarland and Shanks are father and son.

Charismatic but mysterious, the "Red Hair" has yet to show his true colors, and Eiichiro Oda may have something special in store for him. One Piece fans were shocked when the Five Elders granted Shanks a private audience despite him being a notorious pirate, but the connection with Garling may explain this uncanny occurrence.

Garling played a significant role in God Valley

T.D.A @TeeDeeA_ Viz have updated their translation to correct the sentence on Figarland Garling!



"The man who passed the sentence was a dominating figure who once distinguished himself at a place called God Valley!!"



Please share to let others know! Viz have updated their translation to correct the sentence on Figarland Garling!"The man who passed the sentence was a dominating figure who once distinguished himself at a place called God Valley!!"Please share to let others know! #ONEPIECE1086 🚨 Viz have updated their translation to correct the sentence on Figarland Garling!✅ "The man who passed the sentence was a dominating figure who once distinguished himself at a place called God Valley!!"Please share to let others know! #ONEPIECE1086 https://t.co/zO9r6sZguH

In the official translation of One Piece chapter 1086, Viz Media initially called Garling the "rule" of God Valley. Today, the line was revised, with the new official translations declaring the current leader of the Holy Knights "a dominating figure who once distinguished himself in God Valley."

Celebrated One Piece popularizer @sandman already addressed the fact that the initial translation was incorrect, claiming that it was more accurate to outline him as someone who played a major active role during the incident of God Valley.

This adjustment from Viz was crucial, as fans were already wondering how Saint Garling could be the ruler of God Valley, given that Celestial Dragons are not monarchs but rather descendants of the twenty kings that established the Ancient Alliance during the Void Century.

Typical Joe @3SkullJoe Saint Figarland Garling. 'The Champion of God Valley.' Vs

Monkey D. Garp. 'The Hero of the Marines.' ? Saint Figarland Garling. 'The Champion of God Valley.' VsMonkey D. Garp. 'The Hero of the Marines.' ? https://t.co/fHAUB7iKjd

The clarification implies that Garling is an extremely powerful individual, even more so than his role as the leader of the Holy Knights already entails. Garling played a major role in no less than one of the greatest events in the series' history.

The God Valley incident was a tremendous battle between the Rocks Pirates, led by the infamous Rocks D. Xebec, and a coalition of the Roger Pirates and some Marines. It took place on the homonymous island 38 years before One Piece's present narration.

As the Rocks Pirates attacked some Celestial Dragons and their slaves, Gol D. Roger and Monkey D. Garp formed a temporary alliance against Xebec and his fearsome bunch. The combined effort led to the Rocks Pirates being defeated. Following the heated confrontation, Xebec died, while God Valley mysteriously disappeared. The entire island vanished, leaving no trace of its existence.

Final Thoughts

The biggest names of One Piece's Old Era clashed in God Valley (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

According to Dragon, when the Holy Knights make their move, the World Government's real battle begins. Being the leader and, most likely, the strongest member of such a hyped group, Garling Figarland is guaranteed to be mighty.

Like his alleged relative, Shanks, Garling is certainly a very powerful swordsman, given the weapon that he carries. As a man who distinguished himself in God Valley, an incident that involved legends such as Garp, Roger, Rayleigh, Xebec, Whitebeard, Big Mom, Kaido, Shiki, and more, fans can't wait to learn more about Garling Figarland.

