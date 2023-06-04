All One Piece movies, ranked from worst to best

Widely appreciated for its massive cast of characters as well as its intertwined worldbuilding, One Piece is a true masterwork. The series is mostly hailed for Eiichiro Oda's original manga, as well as the anime adaptation curated by Toei Animation.

The same studio also worked on creating fifteen movies based on the franchise. The last one, One Piece Film: Red, featured Eiichiro Oda as its general producer and supervisor.

However, movies aren't always up to the standards of the main series. Some films are superlative, while others leave fans wondering whether it was worth watching them.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers concerning the plot of One Piece movies.

From Mugiwara Chase to Film Z, all One Piece movies ranked from the least pleasant to the most enjoyable

15) One Piece 3D: Mugiwara Chase

A scene from Mugiwara Chase (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Innovation is not always bliss, and this film proves it. The first One Piece movie was released in 3D CGI, but it's also the most forgettable in the series, as the graphics made it look like a videogame cutscene.

The story is also pretty mild, as everything involves the Straw Hat crew searching for Luffy's straw hat, until they find it in the possession of a bird, whom they start chasing.

14) Chopper's Kingdom in the Strange Animal Island

A poster from Chopper's Kingdom in the Strange Animal Island (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Fans often criticize the post-time-skip version of Chopper for being a lame mascot. This movie, which is focused around him, manages to disappoint despite the story taking place in the pre-time-skip portion of the series when Chopper was still a proper character.

Upon arriving at a strange island, Chopper gets considered the king by the local animals. However, the movie's antagonists, the greedy Count Battler and his men, will be beaten by Luffy and the other Straw Hats, with Chopper's actual input to the events being trivial.

13) Mega Mecha Soldier of Karakuri Castle

The Straw Hats as seen in Mega Mecha Soldier of Karakuri Castle (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

After finding an old woman inside a chest, the Straw Hats begin a treasure hunt, but they get attacked by a mechanical warrior. As such, the crew starts a new adventure, between intriguing mysteries and amazing inventions, of which the alleged "Mecha Island" abounds.

Interestingly, the movie provides a backstory for how Luffy developed his Gear 2. According to the film, the typical "doping effect" of the form is first triggered by chance, as Luffy's legs, squeezed by Ratchet's Powersuit, rebounded and started pumping more blood than normal.

12) Clockwork Island Adventure

A poster from Clockwork Island Adventure (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

In this movie, the Straw Hat Pirates assault Clockwork Island to get back their ship, the Going Merry, which the Trump Pirates stole, and Nami, whom Bear King, the captain of the enemy crew, kidnapped to make his bride.

Released in 2001, the film is mainly appreciated by long-standing fans, who still remember iconic moments like Honey Queen having a bath while taunting the Straw Hats, and Roronoa Zoro risking his life to protect Luffy from Pin Joker's unfair attack.

11) Episode of Arabasta: The Desert Princess and the Pirates

The Straw Hats as seen in Episode of Arabasta (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

This movie is not based on an original story, but merely retells the conclusive events of the Arabasta Arc, following the Straw Hat Pirates' last efforts to help Princess Nefertari Vivi save her country from Crocodile's Utopia Plan.

Having to condense more than 30 episodes into one hour and a half, the movie can't help but feel rushed. To fall within the time, several major scenes have been shortened, if not also totally cut, including Ace and Smoker's appearances, the second fight between Luffy and Crocodile, and Zoro's flashback during the fight against Mr 1.

10) Episode of Chopper: The Miracle Winter Cherry Blossom

A scene from Episode of Chopper (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

This movie didn't just retell the events of the Drum Island Arc, but created a sort of remake, bringing in Franky, Nico Robin, and the Thousand Sunny, who are introduced much later in the original series.

The film also added another main villain, Musshuru, a Devil Fruit user and Blik Wapol's older brother. While these shifts are not exactly memorable, the movie can, however, be appreciated for its stunning cinematic animation.

9) One Piece: The Movie

The famous Captain Woonan (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The first film in the franchise, this movie remains enjoyable even today. The Straw Hats, at the time only consisting of Luffy, Zoro, Nami, and Usopp, compete with Eldoraggo and his men to find Captain Woonan's legendary treasure, which is said to include a third of all the gold in the world.

Luffy managed to beat Eldoraggo, while Zoro easily defeated Golass, a mercenary at the latter's service. However, when they arrived in Woonan's secret chamber, they only found the captain's skeleton and a letter.

In the missive, Captain Woonan confessed that he realized how worthless gold truly was, compared to the adventures that he lived to obtain it. As such, Woonan returned all his gold to its rightful owners and then let himself die, wrapped in the torn flag that reminded him of Ganzo, his old friend.

8) One Piece: Stampede

The best of One Piece: Stampede (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Released to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the One Piece anime, this movie involves a pirate festival that brings many crews, including the Straw Hats, to Delta Island. According to the event organizers, the attendees would compete for a special treasure left by Gol D. Roger, the Pirate King.

In truth, the festival is part of a scheme organized by former Roger Pirates member and Impel Down prisoner Douglas Bullet. Undoubtedly, Stampede had exciting potential, as it features fast-paced actions and great fights, within the frame of an interesting plot.

Unfortunately, the film overdid it, featuring too many characters, without truly valorizing any of them. Still, there are some really cool moments, like the fight between Zoro and Admiral Fujitora, as well as Luffy, Sabo, Law, Lucci, Crocodile, Smoker, Boa Hancock, and Buggy teaming up to fight Bullet.

7) One Piece Film: Gold

The Straw Hats as seen in the movie (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

In this movie, the Straw Hat Pirates arrive on Gran Tesoro, an independent island that Gild Tesoro freed from the influence of the World Government, creating a paradise where pirates, marines, and all sorts of people can relax playing betting games.

The Straw Hats unravel Gild Tesoro's true aim but fall into the trap he hosted using his Gold-Gold Fruit. As such, a race against time begins, until Luffy and the others manage to beat Tesoro and his men.

While the plot is not particularly thrilling, Gran Tesoro's atmosphere and the main villain's charisma make up for it. Moreover, One Piece author Eiichiro Oda teased fans by paralleling Gild Tesoro's relationship with Stella, and Luffy's attachment to Nami.

6) The Cursed Holy Sword

This movie is great for fight lovers (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Packed with great fights, this movie is a must-watch for action lovers. As the Straw Hats arrive on Asuka Island, Zoro separates himself from the crew to join his former friend Saga, who now owns the mysterious Seven Stars Sword.

The film features the only serious fight in the series between Zoro and Sanji, with the swordsman brutally overpowering the cook and leaving him wounded. Moreover, the movie's main villain is defeated by Zoro, after a vibrant fight to the death.

This was an interesting novelty, as the main villains are usually beaten by Luffy. Fans who want to see fast-paced battles can only find this movie entertaining, but it must be noted that Zoro, while being the star performer, acts somewhat out of character, as he temporarily rejects his loyalty to Luffy.

5) One Piece Film: Strong World

The Straw Hats as seen in Strong World (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Strong World's plot is intriguing. "Golden Lion" Shiki, a former rival of Gol D. Roger as well as a former enemy of Monkey D. Garp and "Buddha" Sengoku, returns and plans to conquer the world. He directly threatens the East Blue, the homeland of many of the Straw Hat Pirates.

The Straw Hats become even more involved when Shiki kidnaps Nami to utilize her skills as a cartographer. An exciting battle starts, with the surrounding environment of Shiki's floating island making everything even cooler.

Interestingly, some of the people who went to watch the movie in Japan received Volume 0, with the special Chapter 0, which shows the world of One Piece twenty years ago, telling the events that led Shiki to start his twisted plan.

4) One Piece Film: Red

Uta, Shanks, and Luffy (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

This movie was eagerly awaited, as it was teased that it would focus on "Red Hair" Shanks and his crew. However, the story was mostly built on Uta, the adoptive daughter of Shanks and a childhood friend of Luffy.

A renowned singer, Uta was playing a show on Elegia Island, but in truth, she had her own agenda, which will involve Red Hair Pirates, Straw Hats, and even the Marines. Unfortunately, the set as a whole felt like fanservice without much real content.

The movie in itself is very particular, being a musical. While some fans praised the catchy songs, many others claimed that this formula was boring and unfit for a One Piece movie. Overall, the film only developed a bit of his massive potential.

Still, it includes some amazing scenes, like Shanks quickly outmaneuvering Admiral Kizaru and intimidating everyone with his Conqueror's Haki, Luffy briefly showcasing his Gear 5 form, and the teamwork between Red Hair Pirates and Straw Hats.

3) Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island

Omatsuri and Lily Carnation (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Directed by the masterful Mamoru Hosoda, this movie has a dark tone that sets it apart from the others. In a unique animation style, the internal bonds that tie the Straw Hat Pirates are truly challenged, breaking the franchise's conventions.

The real antagonist of the movie is Lily Carnation, a monstrous plant that can control life itself. Lily has no feelings, except for the innate desire to harm others for the sheer pleasure of it.

His crew's sole survivor, Omatsuri accepted to become Lily's host shell, as the plant had the power to revive his lost comrades. To retain the replicas of his crew, Omatsuri started attracting pirate crews to his island, so that he could feed them on Lily, as it nourishes on people.

2) Dead End Adventure

The Straw Hats as seen in Dead End Adventure (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

No movie embodies the true pirate spirit like Dead End Adventure, which involves the Straw Hats entering a ship race where anything goes. During the dangerous sailing competition, they met Shuraiya Bascùd, a skilled bounty hunter, and Gasparde, a former Marine officer who betrayed the World Government.

Owing to the powers of a Logia-class Devil Fruit, Gasparde was a fearsome foe at that point in the series. Between very aggressive battles and stormy waters, the movie can entertain either a true fan of the series or someone who has never seen One Piece before.

1) One Piece Film: Z

Film Z is a must-watch for every fan of the series (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

This movie features an exceptional main villain, former Admiral Zephyr, also known as "Z", who lost faith in the Marines' justice, and decided to use the Dyna Stones to exterminate all pirates, although these weapons could end the entire world.

Z's actions are rough but understandable, and so is his hatred for pirates and his distrust for the Marines.

As they get involved in Z's revenge plan, the Straw Hats obtained awesome new outfits ahead of the upcoming battle and met Kuzan, the former Admiral Aokiji. After an epic struggle with Luffy, Zephyr sacrificed himself to allow the Straw Hat Pirates to flee from Admiral Kizaru and other Marine officers.

Z lived his final moments heroically, while all Marines shed tears for him, as the former Admiral was their beloved teacher, whom the course of events forced them to kill. Sometime later, Z's subordinates visited his gravestone, adorned with his Battle Smasher arm, still with the imprint of Luffy's fist.

Kuzan honored Zephyr, calling him a great man who lived the way he wanted with no regrets. The movie ends with a simple, yet incredibly emotional flashback, where a young boy dressed as a superhero beats up several bullies. As some kids cheer him on, the boy declares himself a hero of justice, named "Z".

Final thoughts

Movies in the franchise are for entertainment purposes (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Given the franchise's popularity, movies are often a public success. However, at times they may disappoint the most dedicated fans, featuring some out-of-character moments, or being inconsistent with the power levels established in the manga.

It is important to remember that movies are not canon to the original manga and anime storyline. Interestingly, some films feature characters who also appeared in the manga, like Uta or Shiki. While these characters are part of the main canon storyline, the events narrated in the films aren't.

Eiichiro Oda is only marginally involved in the realization of movies, mostly acting as a creative supervisor or an executive producer. He doesn't create the plot, but gives some direction and has right of veto. However, he was significantly involved in Z, Gold, Stampede, and Red, and he wrote the entire script for Strong World.

Poll : Overall, do you appreciate One Piece movies? Yes No 0 votes