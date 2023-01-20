One Piece: 4 characters whose Devil Fruits are yet to be revealed (& 4 more who likely don't have one)

With the release of One Piece chapter 1072 earlier this week, fan discussion has begun trending on the topic of Devil Fruits, thanks to a certain character’s use of its powers in the issue. Nevertheless, the discussion has transcended to become about who in the series at large may or may not have a Devil Fruit.

While series creator, author, and illustrator Eiichiro Oda could change this at any point in the One Piece story, there are a few characters who likely have Devil Fruits yet to be revealed. Likewise, there are some characters who almost certainly don’t have them yet, for one reason or another.

The Gorosei members and 3 other One Piece characters whose Devil Fruits yet to be revealed

1) Monkey D. Dragon

Dragon as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While it’s heavily theorized that Monkey D. Dragon has eaten some sort of wind or weather-based Devil Fruit, the One Piece series is yet to confirm or reveal this. One of the reasons why this is such a popular theory is that most scenes involving the character are filled with a blustering wind, especially focused around his immediate body.

This would also work as a great narrative feature, since as the head of the Revolutionary Army, Dragon is the flagbearer of the metaphorical winds of change. While there are some issues with him having this Devil Fruit as it relates to other weather phenomena that occur around him, an Awakening could likely resolve most of these problems.

2) Im-sama

Im-sama as seen thus far in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Im-sama is a particularly interesting case, as many One Piece fans widely presume that they do have a Devil Fruit despite not having much evidence of them having any powers. The only piece of evidence is their apparent knowledge of Sabo being in the Lulucia Kingdom, but there are several possible explanations to how they may have otherwise known this.

For one, the Gorosei are told as much by intelligence officers from the Marines. While it isn’t shown, it’s possible (and even likely) that they’re the ones who communicated this information to Im-sama somehow. If this is the case, it essentially kneecaps the only piece of evidence fans have. Nevertheless, the belief that Im-sama has some sort of Devil Fruit remains absolute.

3) The Gorosei members

The Gorosei as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

It’s also widely believed, despite a lack of evidence, that at least some of the Gorosei members are in possession of a Devil Fruit. Their knowledge of them would imply as much, especially considering that they knew the true name of Monkey D. Luffy’s Gum-Gum Fruit. Similarly, their role at the near-top of the World Government’s power hierarchy would suggest some powers.

One popular theory is that they each have some sort of Devil Fruit power which allows them to slow their aging process. Whether from the Perpetual Youth Surgery of the Op-Op Fruit or otherwise, it would explain their knowledge of Devil Fruits and loyalty to Im-sama. While there’s unfortunately almost no evidence of this, One Piece fans nevertheless believe it to be true.

4) Stussy

Stussy as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While Stussy seems to have Devil Fruit powers based on the yet-officially-released One Piece chapter 1072, it’s extremely possible that she could have just had her Lineage Factors altered. Her having been a clone created by the MADS outlaw research group, the same group who discovered Lineage Factors, fully supports this being a possibility.

That being said, it is more likely than not that she has some sort of Devil Fruit power, whether her bat-like features are indicative of this or not. With most of the upper echelon of Cipher Pol agents seemingly having had Fruit powers, it wouldn’t make sense for one of CP0’s best to not have some sort of ability.

Sentomaru and 3 other One Piece characters who likely don’t have a Devil Fruit

1) Shanks

Shanks as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While this possibility does exist, it seems unlikely that Shanks has any sort of Devil Fruit powers. At the very least, fans know for a fact that he didn’t have any at the time of him saving Luffy, shortly before he departed for his latest and current Yonko-title earning trip. He also didn’t use powers to stop Akainu when he appeared in the Marineford War, instead using his sword.

Furthermore, especially following Kaido’s words about Haki and how Roger didn’t need a Devil Fruit, it would make the most narrative sense for Shanks to never get it in One Piece. As Roger’s protege, having him follow directly in his adoptive father’s footsteps would make the most sense.

2) Kozuki Oden

Oden as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While it’s never outwardly said, it’s very likely that Kozuki Oden did not have a Devil Fruit during his life. For one, such a trait would likely be made inarguably apparent and clear by Oda during the Oden flashback, which began and concluded during the now-over Wano Arc. There’s also the fact that, despite facing Gol D. Roger himself, Oden still only relied on his swordplay.

Although the possibility remains that he may have had one, there simply isn’t enough narrative evidence throughout One Piece to truly argue this claim. As such, it’s more likely than not that Oden never had a Devil Fruit.

3) Sentomaru

Geo @Geo_AW Sentomaru has always been tied to vegapunk i imagine we’ll be seeing him in this arc Sentomaru has always been tied to vegapunk i imagine we’ll be seeing him in this arc https://t.co/rihJJtWvbK

With Sentomaru having appeared in One Piece’s currently-serializing Egghead Island Arc, his squaring off against Rob Lucci and CP0 would’ve been the perfect time to debut a Devil Fruit. However, he does no such thing, instead relying on his battle-ax and Haki to fight, even when Rob Lucci makes an assault on him directly.

Likewise, the Sabaody Archipelago Arc saw Sentomaru exclusively use Haki against the Straw Hats rather than using Devil Fruit powers. While Oda was attempting to introduce Haki to the series at the time, he likely would have chosen to demonstrate Sentomaru’s Devil Fruit instead if he had one.

4) Vegapunk Satellites

Finally, the Vegapunk Satellites likely do not have any Devil Fruit powers, for a variety of reasons. The first reason is obviously that it’s not yet known if they are even eligible to have any powers, even via Dr. Vegapunk’s method of artificially recreating Devil Fruits. Their lack of engaging in combat during the CP0 assault further supports this theory.

There’s also the fact that any Devil Fruit they have will likely be copied from others, making it somewhat superfluous when the Seraphim do the same thing. While the future of One Piece could prove this claim wrong, it currently seems more likely than not that none of the Vegapunk Satellites have Devil Fruit powers.

