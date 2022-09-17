One Piece Chapter 1060: Why God Valley may have suffered the same fate as Lulucia Kingdom

One Piece Chapter 1060 scanlations were released yesterday, bringing with them one of the most densely packed issues in recent memory. While the chapter has not yet been officially released, scanlations appear to confirm that Sabo was caught in an attack meant to erase the Lulucia Kingdom from the past, present, and future. Fans, unfortunately, have no current way of verifying Sabo’s status.

However, the way in which Lulucia Kingdom and, presumably, Sabo were destroyed has fans comparing this incident to another infamous event in the series’ lore. Follow along as this article fully breaks down exactly why God Valley may have suffered the same fate as the Lulucia Kingdom, as seen in One Piece Chapter 1060.

One Piece Chapter 1060 scanlations may have given fans biggest clue yet on what happened to God Valley

Why the two may have shared similar fates

Black_40 @Enes52379566

Sengoku said that "god valley disappeard without a trace " like imu did to lulucia kingdom!So imu destroyed god valley! ONE PIECE THEORYSengoku said that "god valley disappeard without a trace " like imu did to lulucia kingdom!So imu destroyed god valley! ONE PIECE THEORY❗️ Sengoku said that "god valley disappeard without a trace " like imu did to lulucia kingdom!So imu destroyed god valley! https://t.co/9IvSDjsiA7

One of the most shocking scenes in One Piece Chapter 1060 scanlations was undoubtedly the apparent destruction of the Lulucia Kingdom, as well as the presumed killing of Sabo in the process. Fans saw a mysterious object hover in the skies above the kingdom before lasers rained down from above and eventually caused a massive, spherical explosion, erasing the island completely.

While the matter of exactly what the flying object was and how it was able to cause such destruction is still a topic of debate amongst fans, many agree on one assumption. A vast majority of fans are under the impression that the fate of the Lulucia Kingdom, as seen in the scanlations of One Piece Chapter 1060, is actually what happened to God Valley.

One of the biggest flags for such a similarity comes from Im-sama’s crossing the Lulucia Kingdom off of a map, as seen in the issue. Series fans have noted for quite some time that God Valley doesn’t appear on any official maps for the series, with Sengoku also saying that the island is “no longer drawn on the maps of the world” at one point.

monkey d lyffy @EchoTacko

#ONEPIECE1060



One of the questions that everyone have in their mind is Why is God valley is not on the OnePiece Map. I think Im-sama Destroyed the God valley just like Lulucia Kingdom in the 1060 Chapter Theory (1060)One of the questions that everyone have in their mind is Why is God valley is not on the OnePiece Map. I think Im-sama Destroyed the God valley just like Lulucia Kingdom in the 1060 Chapter Theory (1060)#ONEPIECE1060 One of the questions that everyone have in their mind is Why is God valley is not on the OnePiece Map. I think Im-sama Destroyed the God valley just like Lulucia Kingdom in the 1060 Chapter https://t.co/tScfcYPUBS

He even says that after the eponymous incident, "God Valley [Island] disappeared without a trace," much like how fans saw no indication of Lulucia’s existence after its destruction. It's one thing to prevent an island from appearing on world maps; it's quite another to have completely eliminated its existence "without a trace."

There is also the fact that events significant and impactful to the World Government’s interests and appearances took place on both islands. God Valley saw the Marines work together with the Roger Pirates to defeat the Rocks Pirates, and the Lulucia Kingdom was in the midst of a revolution inspired by the Revolutionary Army.

Unsurprisingly, the World Government would obviously want to control the narrative of both islands' events. Needing to team up with pirates is a bad look for the organization that generally condemns and combats them. Conversely, the World Government simply allowing kingdoms to be overthrown, which would give the Revolutionary Army more support, isn’t the best course of action for their own self-interests.

Shane @Classicrocker13 #ONEPIECE1060



With how Lulusia got erased from existence, God Valley and even the Ancient Kingdom may have fell victim to Imu's ungodly power. With how Lulusia got erased from existence, God Valley and even the Ancient Kingdom may have fell victim to Imu's ungodly power. #ONEPIECE1060 With how Lulusia got erased from existence, God Valley and even the Ancient Kingdom may have fell victim to Imu's ungodly power. https://t.co/xyr2X1A9yy

Unfortunately, there aren’t too many similarities to go off of beyond the aforementioned ones. Even more unfortunate is that, with both islands being erased from existence, there will likely be no additional clues or similarities to discover between the two.

Having said that, One Piece Chapter 1060 scanlations provide more than enough information to make a reasonable case for a connection between the two islands.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far