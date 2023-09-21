Crunchyroll announces full Fall 2023 lineup, including Jujutsu Kaisen, Dr. Stone, and more

September 20, 2023, saw Crunchyroll announce its full release schedule for the Fall 2023 anime season, including which series would receive dubs in which languages. The list includes several highly anticipated debuting series and those that are continuing onward from their prior seasons.

Of significant note is the absence of The Demon Sword Master at Excalibur Academy, a highly anticipated series that has seemingly been picked up by HIDIVE instead. While not necessarily a fatal blow to Crunchyroll’s Fall 2023 lineup, it’s one which many subscribers to the platform have already expressed frustration over.

In any case, the Crunchyroll Fall 2023 lineup is a seemingly stacked one, with more than enough exciting series to make up for the aforementioned misfire. The list also includes several additional series, which are currently listed as “coming soon” rather than being given official dates.

Crunchyroll’s stacked Fall 2023 lineup includes return of Dr. Stone, The Ancient Magus’ Bride, and more

As mentioned above, the Crunchyroll Fall 2023 lineup appears to be an incredibly stacked one despite missing some highly anticipated series. Highlights for the platform’s Fall 2023 offerings include Dr. Stone: New World part 2, The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 part 2, The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3, and Goblin Slayer II.

All the currently announced series for the Fall 2023 lineup are set to premiere between September 28 and October 21. However, there are several series that are simply listed as “coming soon.”

The full lineup for the platform’s Fall 2023 offerings with currently announced release dates is as follows:

September 28

Sasaki and Miyano: Graduation

A Girl & Her Guard Dog

September 29

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Hindi, and Tamil)

September 30

Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange

October 1

Shangri-La Frontier (English, Latin American Spanish, French, German, Italian, Hindi, and Tamil)

MF GHOST (English and Brazilian Portuguese)

October 2

SHY (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German)

I’m in Love with the Villainess (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, and Castilian Spanish)

A Playthrough of a Certain Dude's VRMMO Life

Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions (Kamonohashi Ron no Kindan Suiri)

October 3

The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent season 2 (English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese)

October 4

KamiErabi GOD.app

Kizuna no Allele Season 2

16bit Sensation: Another Layer

October 5

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 part 2 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Italian)

UNDER NINJA

October 6

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Russian, and Arabic)

GOBLIN SLAYER II (English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese)

The Kingdoms of Ruin (English)

Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 (English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese)

HYPNOSISMIC -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima PLUS

October 7

A Returner's Magic Should Be Special (English)

Tearmoon Empire

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountains (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German)

My New Boss Is Goofy

Butareba -The Story of a Man Who Turned into a Pig-

I Shall Survive Using Potions! (English)

Protocol: Rain

October 9

Dead Mount Death Play part 2 (English, French, and German)

October 10

After-School Hanako-kun (English)

October 12

Dr. Stone: New World part 2 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, and Castilian Spanish)

October 21

The Apothecary Diaries (English, French, German, and Hindi)

Series in Crunchyroll’s Fall 2023 window that currently do not have release dates include OVERTAKE!, BULLBUSTER, Arknights: Perish in Frost, My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer, I’m Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness, Migi & Dali, and Stardust Telepath.

Crunchyroll series continuing from prior seasons include One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Case Closed (Detective Conan), Rurouni Kenshin, and Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

