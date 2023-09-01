Bullbuster anime announces release date and more in latest PV

Friday, September 1, 2023, saw the upcoming Bullbuster anime series release a new promotional video, which revealed the series’ release date, additional cast and staff, and more. The television anime series will serve as an adaptation of the overarching franchise, which started out as a concept book in November 2017 and was eventually adapted into a novel.

Per the latest promotional video, the Bullbuster anime series is set to premiere in early October on Japanese broadcast television, initially airing on the AT-X channel. While domestic and international streaming information for the series has yet to be announced, fans will likely see this information confirmed in the coming weeks.

The Bullbuster anime will be based on the aforementioned novels written by Hiroyuki Nakao and illustrated by Eisaku Kubonouchi, with Nakao also being credited for the original work. Anime staff member Junji Okubo and science-fiction writer Yuya Takashima, in addition to Nakao and Kubunouchi, are credited as staff members on the original concept book project.

Bullbuster anime series, set to premiere on October 4, brings an “economically legitimate robot hero story” to life

The latest

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, the Bullbuster anime series is set to premiere on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 9 pm Japanese Standard Time on AT-X. Following its AT-X premiere, the series will air on other local Japanese networks. As is also mentioned above, the series has no confirmed streaming information whatsoever at the time of this article’s writing.

The anime stars Asami Seto as Arumi Nikaido, Yuki Takada as Miyuki Shirogane, Shinichiro Miki as Koji Tajima, Shoya Chiba as Tetsuro Okino, Ken Uo as Kintaro Kataoka, and Taiten Kusunoki as Ginnosuke Muto. The promotional video announces Yuma Uchida joining the cast as Shuichi Namari.

The video also reveals the ending theme, “”Gambare to Sakebu tabi,” which translates to “Every Time You Shout ‘Do Your Best.’” NORISTRY performs the opening theme, “Try-ry-ry.”

Expand Tweet

Film director Hiroyuki Nakao and P.I.C.S. are credited with the planning and original work of the series. Manga creator Kubunouchi drafted the original character designs. Hiroyasu Aoki is directing the anime series and is in charge of the series scripts at NUT. Takahisa Katagiri is adapting Kubunouchi’s designs for the anime and is also the chief animation director. Junji Okubo is the mechanical designer. The newly announced staff for the series includes the following:

Setting: Yūya Takashima

Key Animation: Yoshihiro Kanno

Art Director: Kei Ichikura

Art Setting: Tomoyasu Fujise

Color Design: Yoshinori Horikawa

3DCG Director: Masato Takahashi

Director of Photography: Shinya Matsui

Editing: Yumi Jinguji

Sound Director: Kōhei Yoshida

Music: Masahiro Tokuda

The series follows young engineer Tetsuro Okino, who developed the new robot Bullbuster. Okino and his robot are transferred to Hato Industries, a company known for exterminating harmful animals, where they're up against a mysterious lifeform called “Kyoju.” Okino and others must now balance their ideals for defeating the Kyoju with the harsh reality of the economy and how expensive weapons, fuel, and repairs on the robot can be.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.