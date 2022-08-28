10 pairs of One Piece and Bleach characters who have the same voice

Have you ever seen a Bleach episode only to be reminded of a One Piece character because of their voice? This has probably happened to most fans of both series, as many characters in these two iconic franchises share the same voice actors.

The talented voice actors who give life to our favorite characters more often than not do so in more than one series. While some of them are often easy to identify, there are others that only a trained ear can detect. In this list, we will talk about ten pairs of One Piece and Bleach characters who are voiced by the same actor.

Ichigo and Marco, and nine other pairs of Bleach and One Piece characters with the same voice actor

1) Masakazu Morita

Marco is arguably one of the coolest characters in One Piece, as well as one of the most powerful. His laidback attitude goes perfectly with the calm and friendly voice given to him by the acclaimed voice actor Masakazu Morita.

However, Morita has another character who is far more popular than Marco, and whose personality is nothing like Whitebeard’s second-in-command. Morita gives life to Ichigo Kurosaki, the perpetually annoyed protagonist of Bleach. He is also the voice of the calm and eccentric Whis of Dragon Ball Super and Vegeta’s long lost brother, Tarble.

2) Fumiko Orikasa

Wanda from One Piece and Rukia from Bleach, two of Fumiko's most popular characters (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Zou arc of One Piece introduced fans to many unique and charming characters like Wanda, an emotional and friendly Mink who aided the Straw Hats on their journey. This canine-looking woman was brought to life thanks to the amazing work of Fumiko Orikasa, one of Japan’s best-known voice actresses.

She has also displayed her fantastic range as an actress by also lending her voice for Rukia, Ichigo’s best friend and one of the most popular characters in Bleach. Moreover, she has voiced characters like Rika from Digimon Tamers, as well as Hawkeye from Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood.

3) Noriaki Sugiyama

As a member of the Vinsmoke Family, Ichiji is a merciless warrior who lives only to fight. He often acts cool and collected, which has gained him a lot of fans over the years. This relentless fighter is voiced by none other than Noriaki Sugiyama, a voice actor many anime fans will be familiar with.

Besides Ichiji, he also voices the awkward and crafty Uryu in Bleach. Unlike Ichiji, Uryu’s personality is more on the passive side, something that allows Noriaki to awe fans with his amazing skills as an actor. Noriaki is also better known for being the voice of the infamous Sasuke Uchiha in Naruto and Shirou in the Fate/Stay Night series.

4) Shin’ichiro Miki

One Piece fans are still mourning the death of one of the most loyal and brave minks to have ever appeared on the show, Pedro. This powerful humanoid jaguar was of great help to the Straw Hat crew back in the Zou Arc and was brought to life because of the talented Shin’ichiro Miki.

Fans who miss Pedro will be happy to know that Miki also voices a major character in Bleach that is still around, the enigmatic Urahara. The voice actor is also known for voicing Zamasu in Dragon Ball Super and the stoic and heroic Sir Nigh Eye in My Hero Academia.

5) Satsuki Yukino

Koala may look cute and harmless, but do not let her appearance fool you, as she is one of the fiercest Revolutionary Army members in One Piece. Her friendly personality would not be complete without the outstanding performance of voice actress Satsuki Yukino, who has lent her voice to the character for a long time.

Yukino also gives her voice to one of Bleach’s most beloved girls, Yoruichi Shihoin. This extremely skilled actress has also participated in other big projects like the iconic series Inuyasha, where she voiced the protagonist Kagome, and A Silent Voice, where she acts as the protagonist’s mother, Mitako.

6) Ryusei Nakao

Few characters in One Piece are as crazy and deranged as Punk Hazzard’s main antagonist, Cesar Clown. This mad scientist is considered as one of One Piece’s most evil villains, thanks to his horrible personality and the sinister voice given to him by the world famous actor Ryusei Nakao.

Still, Caesar is not the only mad scientist that Nakao has brought to life through his incredible job, as he is also the voice of the crazy Mayuri in Bleach. Nakao is also famous for giving his voice to the Galactic Emperor Frieza in Dragon Ball Z and Super, as well as the evil final boss of Digimon Frontier, Lucemon.

7) Toshiyuki Morikawa

The former God of Skypiea and the new ruler of One Piece’s moon, Enel will always be remembered as one of the most unique characters in the franchise. This iconic self-proclaimed God’s fame is partly thanks to the marvelous voice acting done by Toshiyuki Morikawa.

Although Morikawa is not only known for giving life to sociopaths with delusions of grandeur, he is also very popular for his work as Ichigo’s father in Bleach, Isshin Kurosaki. He is also very famous for his role as Naruto’s father Minato, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure's Kira.

8) Mitsuaki Madono

Some of Madono's most popular chatracters (Image via Funimation)

The Worst Generation in One Piece would not be complete without the Disk Jokey of the group, Scratchmen Apoo. Besides his affinity for music and festivals, Apoo is also known for having been one of Kaido’s informants for most of the series. His odd personality and iconic voice owes its credit to the hard work of voice actor Mitsuaki Madono.

Madono is not only known for voicing the traitorous Apoo, as he is also extremely famous for his work as Bleach's adorable Kon. He is also extremely popular amongst YuYu Hakusho fans for being the voice of many different characters, such as Yanagisawa, Hakusho and Zeru.

Outside of anime, he is known around Japan for giving his voice to the world-famous Kermit from The Muppets.

9) Jun’ichi Suwabe

One of the most ruthless and cruel characters in all of One Piece has to be Doflamingo’s double agent, the stoic Vergo. This horrible man manipulated and controlled the people of Dressrosa for a very long time, acting as a Marine Vice-Admiral. His cold and emotionless personality is helped massively by the magnificent job of voice actor Jun’ichi Suwabe.

Suwabe has also lent his voice to another cruel and violent character that is very popular amongst Bleach fans, Grimmjow. Some of his most recent and beloved characters include Aizawa from My Hero Academia, as well as the megalomaniac Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen.

10) Fumihiko Tachiki

Akainu needs no introduction for any loyal One Piece fans. Known around the world as the most powerful and merciless Admiral, Akainu is infamous for his concept of absolute justice. A character as stoic and cold as Akainu needed a powerful voice that would make his enemies shake in fear, which was given to him by the exceedingly talented Fumihiko Tachiki.

The actor is also celebrated worldwide for being the voice of the battle-crazy captain Kenpachi from Bleach. His voice is also recognizable for appearing in Neon Genesis Evangelion as Gendo Ikari and as Sloth in Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood.

Final thoughts

Two iconic series that share many voice actors (Image via Studio Pierrot and Toei Animation)

While not many people are aware of this, voice acting is indeed a very difficult career to follow. Most people believe that giving your voice to a character is a simple process that does not require a major effort, which could not be further from the truth.

Due to this, it is important that we recognize the amazing work that some of the most famous Japanese voice actors do in our favorite shows. From now on, every time you see One Piece and Bleach, you will know who to thank for bringing your favorite characters to life.

