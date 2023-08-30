One Piece Chapter 1091: Luffy and Zoro make their moves on Kizaru and Lucci as Egghead Incident begins

One Piece chapter 1091’s scanlations were released on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, bringing a much earlier look at the unofficially translated chapter than fans are used to. Nevertheless, readers seem pleased with the unofficial release of the next chapter in author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s legendary manga series.

While fans are best served waiting until the official release before considering anything in the unofficial one canon, fan translations are typically fairly accurate compared to the official. As a result, fans are already excitedly discussing the events of One Piece chapter 1091, which seemingly kick off the Egghead Incident with some exciting fights.

Egghead Incident begins in One Piece chapter 1091 as the Marine invasion of Egghead Island begins

One Piece chapter 1091: Men versus machines

The base model Pacifista as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1091 begins with the Mark III Pacifista using their weapons against the Marine ships surrounding the island. The Weaponized Sea Beasts also begin attacking the ships here, destroying several in a matter of moments. The various Vice Admirals begin attacking the Sea Beasts before making their way to Egghead Island itself.

The chapter then cuts to the Labo-Stratum, where Usopp is giving an update on what’s happening on the coast. Dr. Vegapunk questions why the fighting has begun since it should be clear to the Marines that the island’s defenses are essentially insurmountable. Usopp, Nami, and Brook then realize that Admiral Kizaru has come, recognizing him as the Admiral from the Sabaody Archipelago two years ago.

One Piece chapter 1091 sees Dr. Vegapunk regret asking Sentomaru to fight Kizaru, saying he’ll understand if he chooses to run away. The issue then cuts to Kizaru versus Sentomaru, where the latter attempts to block a kick but is sent flying back instead. Kizaru says he should just surrender before attacking with the Yasakani no Magatama, causing Sentomaru to begin dodging.

Sentomaru apologizes to Kizaru while saying he gave his word to Luffy, grabbing his axe as he says this. Kizaru questions when Sentomaru became so chummy with pirates, but Sentomaru responds that he owes Dr. Vegapunk his life and that he doesn’t care who he allies with if it helps Dr. Vegapunk escape alive.

One Piece chapter 1091 then cuts to a flashback of Sentomaru’s origins, showing him beating up several full-grown bears as a young child. The young Sentomaru tells Kizaru and Dr. Vegapunk that he doesn’t want to go back to the village since everyone there is a wimp. He says he just wanted a job that paid well and that he’s tough, so he doesn’t get hungry.

Dr. Vegapunk asks what he’d buy with all the money from a job that pays well, to which Sentomaru contradictorily says he’d buy Onigiri. Kizaru begins laughing at this, with the scene then returning to the present as Kizaru says Sentomaru was so cute back then. Fans see Dr. Vegapunk hire Sentomaru as his bodyguard and the young Sentomaru ask Kizaru for training.

One Piece chapter 1091: Memories and reunions

One Piece chapter 1091 then returns to the present, where Kizaru says he taught Sentomaru the best he could. Sentomaru then hits Kizaru with an Ashigara Palm, to which Kizaru warns that his defenses are no joke either. Kizaru then launches a massive laser attack at Sentomaru, seemingly knocking him out as a result.

Kizaru then takes the authority chip, telling the Pacifista units to stand down since he now has the ability to do so. He orders them to protect the Marine ships and fight the Weaponized Sea Beasts instead. The Pacifista instantly begin attacking the Sea Beasts, while reporting to Saint Jaygarcia Saturn on the situation.

Saturn comments on how it’s such a waste, but the Pacifista are the better assets to secure. One Piece chapter 1091 then returns to the Labo-Phase, where Usopp says that Sentomaru has been defeated. Dr. Vegapunk begins crying at this but continues working alongside Edison and Atlas to lift the defense system.

Kizaru as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

York teases them, saying they’ll never crack it since she’s a Vegapunk too. Dr. Vegapunk then comments on how Kizaru could still get through the barrier at any moment since he’s made of light. Usopp explains to Dr. Vegapunk how Kizaru almost destroyed them back in the day, with perfect timing as Kizaru also reflects on his past with the group.

As Kizaru heads towards the Labo-Phase, One Piece chapter 1091 shifts focus to Luffy’s group, who are on board the Thousand Sunny as it’s carried by Lilith in the Vegaforce-01 robot. The group then hears the emergency siren go off, meaning that someone has entered the Labo-Phase. Kizaru is then shown reminding himself of what he can’t destroy in the attack, wishing he could add “old friends” to the list as well.

One Piece chapter 1091 then shows Sentomaru once more before Kizaru says that Dr. Vegapunk’s elimination is top priority, seemingly angry at this fact as he says it. It’s then officially reported by Dr. Vegapunk that Kizaru has infiltrated the dome, while Usopp tells Luffy to hurry up. Dr. Vegapunk adds that it’s pointless to lift the barrier before the ship is in position.

Sentomaru (bottom center) as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Stussy then seemingly notices something as Hattori coos, revealing Rob Lucci to be attacking Dr. Vegapunk. However, Stussy shields him with her own body, falling to the ground after. Sanji then steals Nami’s Bubble Gun, trapping Kaku inside of one before he can aid Lucci. Zoro then attacks Lucci, commenting on how he waited for backup before growing a spine.

One Piece chapter 1091 sees Lucci promise that they’re all dead with both him and Kizaru here, but Zoro responds that he should know by now not to underestimate them. Kizaru is then shown having caught up to the Vegaforce-01, realizing that this is why their ship wasn’t at the shore when he first arrived on the island.

As Luffy’s group warns him of the danger, they realize that he’s nowhere to be found. Kizaru then notices someone standing across from him a fair distance away, revealed to be Luffy, as he attacks Kizaru with a kick in base form. Kizaru comments that Luffy is as cheeky as ever, to which he responds that his crew is a hundred times stronger than they were two years ago at Sabaody as the issue comes to an end.

One Piece chapter 1091: In summation

One Piece chapter 1091 is, overall, a very exciting issue that seemingly kicks off the events of the Egghead Incident in a truly exciting fashion. While some fans are upset that only Zoro and Luffy are seemingly getting major fights, there are still several Vice Admirals waiting in the wings for the other Straw Hats to engage.

Similarly, fans can expect the entirety of the Marine force surrounding Egghead Island to begin making landfall over the next few chapters. With the Weaponized Sea Beasts and Pacifista having been dealt with, essentially nothing stands in the way of the conquest and subsequent destruction of Egghead Island for the Marines.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

