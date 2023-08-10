Why an Elbaf arc in One Piece manga will finally give Usopp the spotlight he deserves

With the release of the latest spoilers for author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece manga, fans saw the Straw Hats begin discussing their exit plans from Egghead Island. With the war between the Straw Hats and the Marines seemingly being set to begin, it makes sense for both Oda and the Straw Hats to be laying the groundwork for what’s next for the series.

Likewise, the latest alleged One Piece manga spoilers see the Straw Hats suggest fleeing to Elbaf with Dr. Vegapunk and the other Satellite Vegapunks. Elbaf is widely recognized as the Giants homeland. It has been featured in the series during significant moments such as Big Mom's origin flashback and the recent clash between Shanks and Eustass Kid.

While it is unknown what to expect from a potential Elbaf arc, fans are enthusiastically discussing what a journey to the land of great warriors could mean for Straw Hat.

Fans hope to see Usopp's star rise in Elbaf even after One Piece's missteps with Zoro in the Wano arc

Why Usopp will finally get a deserved spotlight?

The island of Elbaf, introduced in One Piece's Little Garden arc, immediately captured the hearts and became a prominent topic among fans of the series. Fans were extremely excited about the prospect of eventually visiting the homeland of Dorry and Brogy, particularly after witnessing their incredible strength during the conclusion of the Little Garden arc.

Usopp, among other Straw Hats, had a similar reaction upon discovering the island's existence. As soon as he learned of the island's existence, Usopp resolved to become a sea warrior deserving of comparison to Elbaf's own warriors. He also expressed a strong desire to visit Elbaf and study with the nation's foremost fighters.

Although the One Piece manga series has not reached that point yet, it is evident that a visit to Elbaf is imminent. Similarly, fans are currently revisiting Usopp's dream and contemplating whether he will truly achieve greatness in the Elbaf arc. One of the main reasons why some people doubt that Usopp will receive his fair share of recognition is because Zoro, a skilled swordsman, did not receive any special treatment during the crew's stay in Wano, a land known for its samurai.

I have never in my life seen a fan base put all their eggs into one basket like Usopp fans do for the future Elbaf Arc. I really hope y'all end up being satisfied with whatever happens after that arc is over for Usopp. I have never in my life seen a fan base put all their eggs into one basket like Usopp fans do for the future Elbaf Arc. I really hope y'all end up being satisfied with whatever happens after that arc is over for Usopp. pic.twitter.com/1jLXsWIeHc

Although such reservations are understandable (and arguably justified), there are a few key differences between the two situations.

The largest is that Zoro never specifically stated Wano as his goal, whereas Usopp’s goal has been specifically tied to Elbaf for a vast majority of the series. While one can argue that Zoro didn’t need setup, given his inherent role as a swordsman, this also negates any disappointment since nothing was teased or promised.

There’s also the fact that the Wano arc did make Zoro stronger than he ever had been before in One Piece via his gaining Enma and Conqueror’s Haki, as well as its advanced form. While fans may not have seen Zoro ascend or gain additional backstory in the way they wanted, he nevertheless was given his flowers in Wano.

Likewise, with Usopp and Elbaf having been constantly paired up via Usopp’s dream for such a vast majority of the series, fans are expecting a full-blown focus on Usopp’s growth in Elbaf. Fans will likely see him finally hone his Observation Haki which he unlocked in Dressrosa, as well as possibly learn Armament Haki in order to viably fight against Logia Devil Fruit users.

There’s also the fact that Dorry and Brogy are now back home in Elbaf, as are their former crew members Oimo and Kashi. With Usopp having an extremely personal connection to all four Giant warriors, it’s almost certain that they’ll train him in their ways once he arrives and reunites with them.

Likewise, this will lead to Usopp getting a major training spotlight, giving him both the power-up and 15 minutes of fame he deserves during the arc.

Some fans are even going as far as to say that Usopp may be recognized as a warrior worthy of Elbaf’s standards, receiving some sort of sacred or legendary Elbaf weapon as a result.

Regardless of exactly how he powers up in the course of the arc, fans can undoubtedly expect the One Piece manga to capitalize on Usopp finally being in a position to achieve his one and only dream.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

