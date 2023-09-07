Dr. Stone: New World part 2 anime announces the US premiere date, venue

On September 7, 2023, Crunchyroll announced that it will screen the Dr. Stone: New World part 2 at the upcoming New York Comic Con event. The event will take place on October 12-15, 2023 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, with the Dr. Stone screening is set to take place on October 12 at 2:45 pm EDT (Eastern Daylight Time).

Crunchyroll also announced that alongside the Dr. Stone: New World part 2 premiere screening, there will also be a special screening event for My Hero Academia the following day. While information on this screening is currently scarce, a few major upcoming projects for the series could be teased or briefly shown at the screening.

In any case, fans are excited to hear that they’re close to seeing Dr. Stone: New World part 2 begin airing, albeit with the premiere needing to take place first. For those attending the New York Comic Con, this latest batch of announcements from Crunchyroll is some of the best news one could ask for.

Dr. Stone: New World part 2 inches closer to general release with news of the US premiere

While Dr. Stone: New World part 2 was previously announced to be debuting on October 12, 2023, it’s now unclear if this date referenced the aforementioned United States premiere. Presumably, the series will be airing in Japan on the same day of the US premiere for the series at the New York Comic Con. However, this news remains unconfirmed as of yet.

What fans can expect is that the series will become available to stream on Crunchyroll as soon as the series does start generally releasing, whether this comes on October 12 or later. That being said, fans can expect to see the series premiering by the end of this year, with this upcoming part being the second part of two cours for season 2.

As mentioned above, there will also be a special screening event for My Hero Academia at the convention on October 13, which will feature English-dubbed content. However, it’s unclear what exactly this content will be, but some fans are theorizing a sneak peek at a clip of the upcoming fourth franchise film, or even an English-dubbed teaser trailer for it. While some are hoping for news on season 7, this seems unlikely considering how relatively recently season 6 ended.

In addition, Crunchyroll will screen the first three episodes of the upcoming A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special anime series, with the third episode being an early premiere. These episodes will screen at the convention on October 14 at 6 pm EDT.

