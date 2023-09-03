One Piece chapter 1092: Release Date and Time, Where to Read, and More

One Piece chapter 1092 is set to release on Monday, September 18, 2023, at 12 am JST. Although it seems Kizaru and Luffy’s fight has officially begun, fans will have to be wait another week to see how it progresses from this starting point. However, readers are desperate to learn of any spoiler information they can for the chapter as they head into this break week.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece chapter 1092 as of now. While there are some alleged spoilers floating around, these have not been confirmed yet by the leaker community for the series. Thankfully, fans have verified official release information for the upcoming chapter.

One Piece chapter 1092 is unfortunately delayed by another week, but it will likely make up the loss with exciting developments in the story

Release date and time, where to read

One Piece chapter 1092 is set to release at 12 am JST on Monday, September 18, 2023. For a vast majority of international fans, this means a Sunday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Monday night. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

One Piece chapter 1092 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Sunday, September 17, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, September 17, 2023

British Summer Time: 4 pm, Sunday, September 17, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm, Sunday, September 17, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, September 17, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, September 17, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, September 18, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, September 18, 2023

Chapter 1091 recap

One Piece chapter 1091 began with the Weaponized Sea Beasts and Mark III Pacifistas attacking the Marines as Kizaru dealt with Sentomary. After the two briefly fought, a flashback began that revealed Kizaru and Dr. Vegapunk enlisting a young Sentomaru. Kizaru defeated Sentomaru soon after, retrieving the authority chip and instructing the Pacifistas to defeat the Weaponized Sea Beasts.

Kizaru then turned into light to get across the Frontier Dome’s defense systems, successfully infiltrating the Labo-Phase. As this happened, Luffy’s group made their way across the Labo-Phase to prepare for their escape. As the security system sounded due to Kizaru’s infiltration, Rob Lucci attempted to kill Dr. Vegapunk, but Stussy put herself in front of Lucci’s attack.

Sanji then used the bubble gun to trap Kaku, who had yet to make a move, while Zoro attacked Lucci and forced the two to go through a nearby wall. Kizaru then spotted Luffy's group, chasing after them until the Straw Hats' captain jumped out to fight him. The chapter ended with Luffy kicking Kizaru (which the Admiral blocked), saying that he and his crew are a hundred times stronger than they were two years ago at the Sabaody Archipelago.

What to expect (speculative)

With Luffy versus Kizaru and Zoro versus Lucci having officially begun, One Piece chapter 1092 may focus largely on either one of these fights, if not both of them. While there will be other events and focuses in the chapter, these two fights and their beginnings should be the main focus.

In between these perspectives, fans can expect One Piece chapter 1092 to focus on the Straw Hats’ reaction to Lucci’s betrayal, especially since it relates to the captive Kaku. A focus on Saint Jaygarcia Saturn is also possible, considering that Kizaru being engaged in combat with Luffy leaves the Gorosei member with no significant backup against the looming Blackbeard Pirates.

