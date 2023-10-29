One Piece episode 1081: Shanks wants the One Piece, Ryokugyu attacks the samurai, and Sabo becomes the Flame Emperor

One Piece episode 1081, titled The World Will Burn! The Onslaught of a Navy Admiral!, was released on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Shanks made an appearance in this episode, becoming an official rival of Luffy in his pursuit of the One Piece treasure. Viewers also witnessed Admiral Ryokugyu's impressive abilities as he engaged in a battle with the samurai of Wano.

Ryokugyu had already wiped out Kaido's former crewmates with ease in the previous episode. Although they were injured, they were no small fries, as the likes of King and Queen had given Zoro and Sanji a lot of trouble. This just attested to the Admiral's strength, which is why his pursuit of Luffy, who has only lately regained consciousness and is still recovering, could spell disaster.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece anime.

Luffy makes more rivals in One Piece episode 1081

Shanks' new goal

Shanks as seen in One Piece episode 1081 (Image via Toei)

One Piece episode 1081 began off the Wano coast, where Shanks beamed proudly at Luffy's latest wanted poster, reminiscing about their past encounter when Luffy was just a child.

However, Shanks informed his crew that he had no intention of meeting Luffy, owing to incidents such as Bartolomeo acting as a representative of the Straw Hats and burning their flag. Meeting the Straw Hats was therefore out of the question in order to maintain a positive public image.

Shanks, however, later told Benn Beckman that it was time for them to claim the One Piece.

The fight against Ryokugyu

Ryokugyu as seen in One Piece episode 1081 (Image via Toei)

Meanwhile in Wano, the banquet was on, and everyone, including the Straw Hats, were engrossed in celebrating. In the midst of this, Denjiro, Inuarashi, Nekomamushi, Shinobu, Raizo, and Kawamatsu sensed the presence of Ryokugyu and confronted him.

Interestingly, Ryokugyu showcased his Logia type Woods-Woods Devil Fruit powers as they began fighting. While attacking, Ryokugyu told the samurai that the World Nobles are gods and a country like Wano, which is not affiliated with the World Government, has no rights. He said that hierarchies existed within humanity, and it was necessary for the good of the masses to sacrifice the minorities.

Yamato as seen in One Piece episode 1081 (Image via Toei)

Then, in One Piece episode 1081, Yamato appeared on the scene, outraged at what he had heard, and attacked Ryokugyu without hesitation. He was not willing to let anyone spoil the banquet. His Haki as well as his identity as Kaido's son astounded Ryokugyu.

Momonosuke followed suit, but he could not accomplish anything against the Admiral. While trapped in Ryokugyu's branches, he pleaded with Yamato not to fight.

Sabo's actions at Marie Geois

Kuroma as seen in One Piece episode 1081 (Image via Toei)

In the meantime, in One Piece episode 1081, Kuroma revealed to Akainu that Sabo had declared war on the Celestial Dragons by attacking their symbol at Marie Geois. Kuroma further shared how Sabo had, in fact, liberated Kuma during the Reverie but had also murdered King Cobra of Alabasta.

Sabo's act of taking down a descendant of the World Government's founding members had elevated him to hero status among the people. He was now renowned as the Flame Emperor, surpassing even Dragon in influence. Princess Vivi's disappearance conciding with the timing of her father's death also raised questions about whether he had something to do with it.

One Piece episode 1080 recap

The Five Elders as seen in the anime (Image via Toei)

In the previous episode, the Five Elders were furious about Luffy's new bounty picture depicting his Gear 5 form. They wanted to remove the "D" from his name, but the printing company, run by Morgans, could not be reached. Thus, the news about Kaido and Big Mom's defeat, CP0's infiltration of Wano, and more, reached the public.

Meanwhile, Robin discovered another Poneglyph in the room that Tenguyama Hitetsu had been trapped in. Thereafter, Tenguyama introduced himself as Kozuki Sukiyaki, former Shogun of Wano, and the very man who had brought Orochi to power. From him, Robin learned that the ancient weapon Pluton was in Wano.

In Udon, Admiral Ryokugyu attacked Kaido's former crewmates. Next, he sought to capture Luffy to gain Akainu's recognition.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.